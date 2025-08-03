Man who went missing after panic attack, assault on IndiGo flight, found at Assam station

Hossain Ahmed Majumder, who went missing after he experienced a panic attack on an IndiGo flight and was seen being slapped by a fellow passenger in a viral video, has been located, reports said, quoting police.

Multiple reports said Majumder was found at a railway station in Barpeta in Assam. He reportedly took a train from Kolkata to Assam instead of boarding his Silchar-bound flight.

Panic attack, then assault

Majumdar, 32, had boarded a flight from Mumbai to Kolkata on Thursday (July 31) and was supposed to take another to Silchar the next day.

He, however, had a panic attack aboard the Mumbai-Kolkata IndiGo flight. While he was being helped by an airhostess down the aisle, a fellow passenger identified as Hafijul Rahman slapped him.

A video of the incident went viral on Friday (August 1). A clip of the incident shows Rahman slapping Majumder after which the latter starts crying and is moved away from the spot. A distressed cabin crew member was heard telling Rahman "don't do" while another passenger was heard asking why he slapped Majumder and that he does not have any right to hit anybody.

Rahman in the video is heard saying that he hit Majumder because he was causing him “problems”.

One of the passengers was also heard saying that the person who was hit was having a panic attack.

Found at Assam station

Majumder, however, didn’t take his other flight to Assam after getting down at Kolkata. His family reported this when they went to receive him at Silchar airport on Friday.

His mobile phone was also switched off when they tried to contact him after watching the viral video, and finally filed a missing person’s complaint.

Police later received information that Majumder was traced at the Barpeta railway station. He was reported to be unwell and police said he was taken home after that.

Flying ban on assaulter

IndiGo meanwhile, imposed a flying ban on Rahman for slapping Majumder on the Mumbai-Kolkata flight.

The perpetrator was also declared as unruly.

Although he was handed over to security authorities at the Kolkata airport after landing, he was released later.

In a post on X, the airline on Saturday said that following due diligence, the incident involving an unruly customer has been formally reported to the relevant authorities for necessary action.

"In line with our commitment to discourage such unruly behaviour onboard flights, the individual has been suspended from flying on any IndiGo flights, in accordance with regulatory provisions," the carrier said.