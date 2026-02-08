India’s message on terrorism clear; ‘no compromise’, Modi says in Malaysia
India and Malaysia unveil several initiatives to further shore up cooperation in areas of defence and security, semiconductor and trade
India’s “message on terrorism is clear: no double standards, no compromise”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (February 8).
Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, after which the two countries unveiled several initiatives to further shore up cooperation in areas of defence and security, semiconductor and trade.
Grand welcome
Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport. Ahead of the talks, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra on Sunday morning.
“India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties,” Modi said.
“Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage and democratic values bind us together,” he said.
Cooperation in counter-terrorism
The prime minister also reiterated India’s position on combating terrorism as he said: “Our message on terrorism is clear; no double standards, no compromise.”
He said both sides will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security. “We will also make defence cooperation more comprehensive,” he said.
“Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security,” he said.
A word on Indo-Pacific
The prime minister also touched upon India’s approach towards the Indo-Pacific and said India is committed to development, peace and stability across the entire region together with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).
“The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the growth engine of the world,” he said.
Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim said India and Malaysia continue to expand collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity and defence.
India has registered a spectacular rise in global trade and economic front, he said.
