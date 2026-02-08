India’s message on terrorism clear; ‘no compromise’, Modi says in Malaysia

India’s “message on terrorism is clear: no double standards, no compromise”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday (February 8).

Modi held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim, after which the two countries unveiled several initiatives to further shore up cooperation in areas of defence and security, semiconductor and trade.

Grand welcome

Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport. Ahead of the talks, he was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra on Sunday morning.

“India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties,” Modi said.

“Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage and democratic values bind us together,” he said.