Indian woman urges US to deport ‘fake asylee’ husband

An Indian woman, Samanpreet Kaur, has publicly urged the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to deport her husband, Navreet Singh, alleging that he entered the country as a “fake asylee” and subsequently abandoned his family.

She has made the claim in an Instagram post, which she has backed with photos and videos supporting her claims.

Fake asylum

Kaur has alleged that her husband, currently residing in California, travelled to the US in 2022 as a "fake asylee" and that he has no life threat in his home country.

According to her, he falsely claimed a threat to his life in India to secure entry and is now intending to marry someone else or be in a live-in relationship—despite still being legally married to her.

She claimed in the post that she initially did not report him because her father-in-law emotionally blackmailed her and her husband also promised to take her and their daughter to the US. However, after learning about his alleged plans to remarry, she felt compelled to speak out.

"He went there illegally just to earn money as well as citizenship. We have a seven-year-old daughter, and he didn't think twice before abandoning both of us," the post read.

Failed attempts

Kaur claimed that she was unaware that her husband was travelling illegally until the day of his departure.

She alleged that her husband had made two unsuccessful attempts to reach the US—once via Nepal and another time via Tanzania—tagging her and their daughter along "forcefully".

Evidence of fraud

Kaur emphasised that she had evidence proving her husband’s asylum claim was fraudulent and accused him of bigamy, a criminal offence both in India and the US.

In her post, she shared wedding photographs and a video showing her husband crossing the US border, allegedly illegally.

Kaur clarified that she does not hold a personal grudge against her husband but believes in the sanctity of marriage. “Being from a Sikh family, I believe in one marriage only,” she wrote. “I beg you all to help me in sending my husband back to India.”