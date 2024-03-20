Indian student goes missing in US, parents in Hyderabad receive ransom call

A 25-year-old Indian student in the US has gone missing since March 7. And, now, his family back in India received a ransom call demanding $1,200 US.

The unidentified caller told them that their son had been kidnapped and threatened to sell his kidney if they failed to pay up.

Abdul Mohammed from Hyderabad, is pursuing his master's degree in Information Technology at Cleveland University, Ohio. He has been in the US since May last year.

Mohammed Saleem, Abdul's father, received a call last week after a long silence from Abdul, from an unknown number. The unidentified caller told him that his son has been kidnapped by drug sellers in Cleveland.

They demanded $1200 or ₹1 lakh to release him and threatened to sell the student’s kidney to the mafia if they refused to pay. The alleged kidnappers did not tell them the mode of payment.

His parents then informed his relatives in the US, who filed a missing complaint with the Cleveland police.

Mohammed was wearing a white T-shirt, red jacket, and blue jeans. The family has also written to the Indian Council in Chicago to help them trace their son.

This alleged kidnapping comes in the wake of another Indian student found dead in a car in a forest in the US. The body of Abhijeeth Paruchuru, 20, an engineering student in Boston, was found in a car.

This is the ninth such incident in the last three months involving Indian students in the US.