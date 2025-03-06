Student from Telangana found dead in US, body had bullet wounds

A student from Telangana was found dead in US’ Wisconsin on Wednesday (March 5), reports said.

While the cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, body of Praveen Kumar Gampa, 27, was found riddled with bullet injuries near his house in Wisconsin. It suspected unidentified miscreants shot Praveen dead in a suspected robbery attempt.

Confirming Praveen’s death, the Consulate General of India in Chicago, said it in touch with the student’s family and is helping them with all possible support.

Consulate offers condolences

“We are saddened by the untimely death of Praveen Kumar Gampa, a Post-graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Consulate is in contact with Praveen's family and the University, helping them with all possible support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with his family and friends of the departed,” the Consulate General said in a post on X.

Praveen’s family said that they got suspicious when a stranger answered his phone and later they learnt from his friends and US authorities that he was no more.

Stranger answered son’s phone: Father

His father Raghavulu said he had missed a WhatsApp call from Praveen on Wednesday morning and when he returned it, someone else answered the phone and claimed to have found it.

The cause of the death is still not known and probe into it is underway.

Mystery over cause of death

Praveen’s cousin Arun said that the former’s friends said that his body had bullet wounds, PTI reported. There are other reports that claim that Praveen was shot dead by assailants at a store.

Praveen, who moved to the US in 2023, to pursue a master’s degree in data science at the University of Wisconsin-Milawaukee, was working part time at a local store.