26-year-old Hyderabad student shot dead in US; police probing motive

A 26-year-old Hyderabad student, who was looking for a job in the US after completing his masters degree there, was shot dead on Monday (January 20).

According to reports, some assailants allegedly fired at him in Washington DC. The victim has been identified as Ravi Teja, who was a resident of RK Puram Green Hills Colony in Hyderabad. He had gone to the US in March 2022 for a masters degree.

After completing his education, Teja was actively looking for a job in the city when the killing took place. Teja suffered bullet injuries and died on the spot, as per reports. This incident has caused severe distress among the Telugu community globally.

Meanwhile, the local police are investigating the motive behind the attack and are trying to identify the perpetrators. More details are awaited.