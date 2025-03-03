US: Neelam Shinde's dad visits her in hospital where she is fighting for her life

Mumbai, Mar 3 (PTI) Tanaji Shinde, whose daughter Neelam is fighting for her life after an accident in the US, visited her at the hospital in California where she is being treated, her family said on Monday.

“Neelam’s father flew from Mumbai to the US on March 2 and immediately after landing there, rushed to the UC Davis Medical Center near Sacramento in California,” Neelam’s maternal uncle Sanjay Kadam told PTI.

“My son Gaurav, who works with an IT firm in Pune, accompanied Neelam’s father from Mumbai onwards,” Kadam, who lives in Satara district, said.

“They reached the hospital where she has been in a comatose condition since the accident last month. The hospital authorities will be holding a meeting tomorrow morning to decide on the further line of treatment,” Kadam said.

Neelam, 35, was taking a walk on February 14 when she was struck by a speeding vehicle. She suffered severe fractures to legs, her left arm and skull, besides a traumatic brain injury that left her comatose.

She had last met her father in Satara in February last year after her mother passed away.

Neelam earned her degree in computer science from Savitribai Phule Pune University and was a post graduate in data analytics from San Jose State University. PTI

