Pursuing PhD in London, Indian student dies in freak accident

An Indian student doing her PhD in London lost her life when she was run over by a garbage truck in the city last week.

The deceased, 33-year-old Cheistha Kochhar, was doing a PhD in Behavioural Science in London School of Economics. She and her husband, Prashant, were cycling home when the truck hit her. Prashant rushed her to the hospital, but to no avail.

Cheistha had earlier worked at NITI Aayog. She was the daughter of Lieutenant General Dr SP Kochhar (retired), who is Director General at Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

The former CEO of NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant, shared the news of her death on X. “Cheistha Kochar worked with me on the #LIFE programme in @NITIAayog. She was in the #Nudge unit and had gone to do her PhD in behavioural science at #LSE. Passed away in a terrible traffic incident while cycling in London. She was bright, brilliant & brave and always full of life. Gone away too early. RIP,” said Kant in his post.