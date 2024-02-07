Indian-origin student doing doctoral programme found dead in US

An Indian-origin student who held US citizenship and was set to complete his doctoral programme in 2025 has been found dead in the United States.



This is the fourth such incident this year involving students from India.

Sameer Kamath, a doctoral candidate at Indiana's Purdue University, was found dead at a nature reserve on February 6 evening, the Warren County Coroner's office said.

The 23-year-old had completed his master's degree in Mechanical Engineering in August last year.

The incident happened days after another Indian-origin student at Purdue University, Neel Acharya, was found dead on the campus after his mother filed a missing complaint, news reports said.

His mother had sought help on social media to find him, revealing that Neel was last seen by an Uber driver who dropped him at the campus.

Last week, Shreyas Reddy, 19, was found dead in Ohio. Authorities ruled out any foul play or a possibility of a hate crime.

Vivek Saini, pursuing MBA in Georgia's Lithonia, died on January 16 after being attacked by a homeless man when he refused to provide free food to him.

An estimated 300,000 students of Indian origin study in the United States.