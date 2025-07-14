Govt approaches Yemeni prosecution to halt Nimisha Priya's execution

The Union government has informed the Supreme Court that it has approached the prosecution in Sanaa, Yemen, requesting a stay on the execution order against Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya, which is scheduled for July 16. The Centre expressed hope that a positive response would be received soon.

The government’s submission came during the hearing of a plea filed by the Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council, seeking urgent diplomatic intervention to save the 38-year-old nurse, who has been on death row in Yemen since 2018.

Efforts through informal channels

Appearing before the bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta, Attorney General R. Venkataramani stated that formal diplomatic intervention was not possible, as India does not officially recognise the current ruling authority in Yemen. As a result, all ongoing efforts, he said, are being pursued through private and informal channels, including outreach to influential figures in the region.

“The government has reached the maximum extent of its capabilities,” the Attorney General told the court, underlining that these efforts must be kept discreet due to the geopolitical sensitivities involved.

A welcome step

Reacting to the development, K. R. Subhash Chandran, lawyer for the Action Council, said, “We all know the government and the court have limitations. It’s a welcome step that the government has now approached the Yemeni side. We hope it works.”

The petitioner’s counsel also reiterated the urgency of engaging with the victim’s family under Sharia law provisions. They highlighted that blood money (diyah) — estimated at $1 million (₹8.6 crore) — has been offered to the family, but no confirmation of acceptance has come yet.

Blood money a private matter

The government clarified that negotiations over blood money are a private matter between the convict’s supporters and the victim’s family, and lie beyond the official remit of the Indian state. Still, the Centre acknowledged ongoing behind-the-scenes efforts to support these talks.

The court asked the government to submit an update, and listed the matter for further hearing on Friday, July 18. However, the urgency remains acute, as the execution date is fixed for July 16, just two days away.

The backdrop

The petition, first filed on July 10, had urged the court to direct the Centre to take immediate diplomatic steps. Nimisha Priya, a nurse from Palakkad, Kerala, was convicted in 2018 for the murder of her Yemeni business associate and has exhausted all legal appeals within Yemen.

The court was also informed that informal diplomatic efforts had involved outreach to a well-known Yemeni sheikh, but these talks have not yet borne fruit.

With the clock ticking, the fate of Nimisha Priya now hinges on whether the victim’s family will accept the blood money or whether last-minute diplomatic engagement can succeed in stalling the execution.