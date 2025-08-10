Rajnath Singh takes swipe at Trump, says no power can stop India’s rise

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday (August 10) hit out at US President Donald Trump over his steep tariff threats to India, remarking that the US administration, which he described as the “sabka boss”, is unwilling to accept India’s emergence as a global power.



The defence minister said, “There are some people who are not happy with the pace at which India is developing. They don’t like it. ‘Sabke boss toh hum hain, how is India growing at such a fast pace?’”

“And there are many who are working to make products made in India, by Indian hands, costlier than those from other countries, hoping that higher prices will drive the world away from buying them. This effort is underway. But India’s progress is so swift that I can say with full confidence: no force in the world can now stop India from emerging as a major global power,” the minister asserted.



#WATCH Raisen, Madhya Pradesh: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says, "There are some people who are not happy with the speed at which India is developing. They are not liking it. 'Sabke boss toh hum hain', how is India growing at such a fast pace? And many are trying that the… pic.twitter.com/kucYjXnNNX — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2025

Trump recently imposed a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports, along with an additional 25 per cent penalty in response to New Delhi’s continued purchase of Russian oil. The US President also threatened further tariff hikes, demanding that India halt its deals with Russia. He even dismissed India’s economy as “dead,” while his close aides accused New Delhi of financing Russia’s war in Ukraine.



Rajnath Singh pointed out that defence exports remain unaffected by the current situation and continue to grow. “In the defence sector, you’ll be pleased to know that we are now exporting defence equipment worth over Rs 24,000 crore. This is India’s strength, the new defence sector of a new India, and our exports are steadily rising,” he said.