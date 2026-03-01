1,200 Indian medical students, mostly from J&K, stuck in Iran, appeal for evacuation

More than 1,200 Indian medical students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, are reportedly stranded in Iran, as joint airstrikes by the US and Israel disrupt the region. Severe restrictions on internet and telecommunications have cut off many students from their families, sparking widespread panic among their relatives in India.

Thousands of Indian airline passengers are also stuck at different airports in the Gulf region and in other countries.

The national convenor of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami said many Indian students, especially those from the Kashmir Valley, are anxious after the escalation. “This morning, we saw that after the conflict between Iran and Israel,... Indian students and Indian citizens who have studied and worked there for many years, are very worried,” he told ANI.

Khuehami said around 3,000 Indian students are currently in Iran, of whom nearly 2,000 are from Kashmir. The association has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to be prepared with an evacuation plan if the situation worsens.

The All India Medical Students Association (AIMSA) too appealed to the Indian government to take immediate, proactive measures to evacuate the stranded students. The association has asked the government to issue clear advisories, activate emergency helplines, and start preparing contingency plans for evacuation. Medical students who stayed back According to the JKSA, many medical students from Iran had already returned home. Students had left Iran after Indian embassy in Tehran issued an advisory on February 23 asking Indian nationals to leave the country through available means. Also read: Live! Massive explosion hits Tehran as Israel says it is targeting ‘heart’ of city However, many students decided to stay back since they were scheduled to appear for two important exams conducted by Iran’s Ministry of Health and Medical Education on March 5. These include a comprehensive general science test and another exam linked to internship eligibility under the MBBS course. There is a need to continuously monitor the situation and for communication to prevent confusion and panic. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Tehran has advised nationals to exercise caution, minimise movement, and stay indoors while the situation develops. There is no official confirmation of any evacuation plan to bring Indians stranded in Iran. Will bring back Indians safely: Union minister Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Sunday (March 1) told the media that the Centre was making continuous efforts to ensure the safe return of Indians stranded amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, describing the situation as "volatile". “Currently, the situation there is turbulent. Even flying a plane there is dangerous,” Joshi said. Speaking to reporters at Rambhapuri Mutt in Chikkamagaluru, Joshi said, “The situation there (Middle East) is very difficult. It has come to my attention that Kannada people are stranded there." Noting that the government was closely monitoring developments, he added, “I will go to Delhi today and talk to the concerned ministers. All efforts will be made to bring back the Indians there safely.” Referring to past evacuation operations, the minister said, “We have successfully brought everyone back during wars.” He cautioned that conditions in the region remained unstable. “JD(S) MLC Bhoje Gowda, who is stranded in Dubai with his family, and all the passengers with him should be brought back safely,” Joshi asserted. Pressure rises However, pressure is rising on the Indian government to prioritise the safety of nationals in Iran. With flights limited and tensions escalating, families and students alike await prompt evacuation measures to avoid further distress. Eighty-four students from Pune’s Indira School of Business Studies (ISBS) too are currently stuck in Dubai, according to reports. Also read: War on Iran delivers a body blow to already battered Indian airlines The sudden rise in conflict led to the closure of airspace and cancellation of flights. The group, which includes MBA students and faculty members, had travelled to Dubai for a five-day academic study tour, according to a HT report. The students were unable to board their return flights as the Middle East have closed airspace due to the ‘war’ situation, the report mentioned. The students have been shifted to a hotel in Dubai. Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said from Chikkaballapura district, that around 150 people — all of them schoolchildren and college students — have stuck in Dubai. "We will try to reach them. Whatever help is required, the state government is ready to provide. We will get in touch with the concerned authorities,” he said.