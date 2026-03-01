    • The Federal
    Crisis in Middle East to hit Indian airlines hard
    Repeated strikes on Dubai could lead to a major review of its status as a key gateway for trade and commerce. Image shows the Dubai airport | iStock

    War on Iran delivers a body blow to already battered Indian airlines

    With 180 flights axed in a day, 11 airspaces shut and oil prices climbing, Indian carriers face a new crisis on top of Rs 17,000-18,000 crore loss for FY26

    K Giriprakash
    1 March 2026 1:38 PM IST
    Indian airlines have cancelled nearly 180 flights to West Asia in a single day as the US-Israel war with Iran closes airspace across the region's busiest international corridor — and analysts warn the damage is only beginning. If the disruption extends to weeks, carriers could absorb "hundreds of crores" in additional costs and lost revenue, piling onto the ₹17,000-18,000 crore net loss the industry was already staring at for FY26.

    The timing could not be worse. Indian carriers were already under pressure from a string of major accidents and pilot-related crises last year, and the India-UAE route — the single densest international corridor for Indian aviation — sits squarely in the middle of the conflict zone.

    With no clear timeline for airspace reopening, airlines are now recalculating everything from fuel costs on rerouted flights to crew scheduling and passenger refunds.

    Busiest route

    With Iranian and several Gulf airspaces effectively out of bounds, India-Europe and India-US flights that previously used shorter West Asian corridors must now be rerouted over alternative tracks, adding significant block time. The India-Gulf corridor is among the busiest for Indian aviation, carrying migrant workers, business travellers, and leisure passengers.

    With almost all India-UAE flights cancelled or delayed, this lifeline has been temporarily severed.

    If hostilities around Iran and the Gulf become protracted, Indian airlines will have to redesign network plans for West‑bound operations, potentially favouring northern routings via Central Asia or Russia, where geopolitically feasible, or deeper codeshares with non‑Gulf partners.

    Dubai, which is under attack from Iran, is also the most important hub for international airlines, and its entire revenue stream revolves around transport (aviation and shipping), tourism, and trade. Repeated strikes on the city could lead to a major review of its status as a key gateway for trade and commerce.

    Structural shifts

    Over time, structural shifts could emerge in how Indians travel westward: reduced reliance on Gulf super‑connectors, more non‑stop long‑haul flights from Indian metros where aircraft range permits, and increased use of alternative hubs in Europe or South-East Asia. Longer routings mean higher fuel burn, crew duty time stresses, and tighter aircraft utilisation, which will push up operating costs for full‑service, as well as for low‑cost Indian carriers.
    Where rerouting is operationally or economically unviable, airlines are opting to cancel flights altogether, thereby compressing capacity on the remaining viable routes and potentially hardening international fares in the near term.

    Pushing oil prices higher

    Meanwhile, market analysts warn that any serious disruption or blockade at the Strait of Hormuz – the route for about 2.6 million barrels per day of India’s crude imports and 54 per cent of its LNG – would trigger a “geopolitical risk premium” and push Brent higher even before actual volumes are cut. This could mean oil crossing the $100-a-barrel mark soon.
    Crude has already moved from about $65 a barrel to $72–$73 as the situation in West Asia escalated. Another analysis points out that crude prices are up about 20 per cent in 2026, with Brent “staring at” $80 a barrel as traders price in the risk of supply disruption through the Strait of Hormuz.

    With Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) being the single largest cost head for Indian carriers, which is typically 35–40 per cent of an Indian carrier’s cost base, and moves broadly with crude (with some lag), a sustained $10–$15 rise in Brent tends to show up as a double‑digit percentage increase in ATF, squeezing margins unless fares rise. With demand still strong and capacity constrained by airspace closures, airlines will try to pass some of that through to international fares, but intensely competitive domestic markets make a full pass‑through unlikely.

    DGCA's directive

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a safety advisory asking Indian operators to “refrain from operating within the affected airspaces at all flight levels and altitudes”, effectively shutting off large parts of West Asia for scheduled operations.
    The DGCA has directed Indian airlines to avoid 11 Flight Information Regions (FIRs) till March 2, 2026: Tehran (Iran), Tel Aviv (Israel), Beirut (Lebanon), Jeddah (Saudi Arabia), Bahrain, Muscat (Oman), Baghdad (Iraq), Amman (Jordan), Kuwait, Emirates (UAE) and Doha (Qatar).

    The 11‑FIR no‑fly advisory until March 2 is an unusually wide safety cordon by DGCA standards, signalling that Indian regulators see this as a high‑risk air-defence environment, not a short‑term weather‑like disruption. This effectively blocks a major chunk of the traditional India–Gulf–Europe aviation corridor, forcing rerouting or cancellation of flights to and over these geographies.

    Passengers stranded

    Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express, SpiceJet, and other airlines have cancelled all or most flights to hubs such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Muscat, Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dammam, at least until early March, leaving tens of thousands of passengers stranded. Air India has also cancelled additional flights to Heathrow, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Copenhagen.
    Air India Express, which operates about 110 flights daily to the Gulf under normal conditions, cancelled its entire Gulf schedule for at least one day, and has extended suspension of westbound international flights till March 1, 2026 (with free rescheduling or full refunds for travel booked up to February 28, for journeys till March 5.
    UAE and Gulf carriers such as Emirates, Etihad, flydubai and Air Arabia have suspended or sharply reduced operations out of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, cutting off one‑stop connectivity for Indians to Europe, Africa and the Americas via Gulf hubs.
    Disruptions in these flows will affect not only point‑to‑point traffic but also remittance‑linked labour movement, short‑notice business travel, and medical tourism between India and the Gulf, as passengers defer trips or opt for less-convenient routings.
