War on Iran delivers a body blow to already battered Indian airlines

Indian airlines have cancelled nearly 180 flights to West Asia in a single day as the US-Israel war with Iran closes airspace across the region's busiest international corridor — and analysts warn the damage is only beginning. If the disruption extends to weeks, carriers could absorb "hundreds of crores" in additional costs and lost revenue, piling onto the ₹17,000-18,000 crore net loss the industry was already staring at for FY26.

The timing could not be worse. Indian carriers were already under pressure from a string of major accidents and pilot-related crises last year, and the India-UAE route — the single densest international corridor for Indian aviation — sits squarely in the middle of the conflict zone.

With no clear timeline for airspace reopening, airlines are now recalculating everything from fuel costs on rerouted flights to crew scheduling and passenger refunds.

Busiest route

With Iranian and several Gulf airspaces effectively out of bounds, India-Europe and India-US flights that previously used shorter West Asian corridors must now be rerouted over alternative tracks, adding significant block time. The India-Gulf corridor is among the busiest for Indian aviation, carrying migrant workers, business travellers, and leisure passengers.