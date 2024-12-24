Indian drug smuggler Sunil Yadav killed in California shootout

Drug smuggler Sunil Yadav has been fatally shot during a confrontation in Stockton, California, United States. Yadav fled India two years ago using a forged passport under the alias Rahul.

Previously residing in Dubai, Yadav was apprehended there through coordinated efforts between the Rajasthan Police and Dubai authorities and extradited to India, according to NDTV. He had also been arrested for his involvement in the murder of Pankaj Soni, a jeweller from Rajasthan's Ganganagar district, but was later released on bail.

Investigation underway

The circumstances surrounding Yadav's death are now under investigation by California law enforcement and Indian authorities. Gangster Rohit Godara, an associate of incarcerated criminal Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed responsibility for Yadav’s killing, describing it as an act of vengeance.

Yadav, originally from Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district, was once aligned with both Bishnoi and Godara. However, their alliance reportedly soured following the killing of Ankit Bhadu. Godara alleged in a statement that Yadav had collaborated with Punjab Police to facilitate Bhadu’s death during an encounter, prompting their retribution.

Godara further claimed that Yadav fled India after being implicated in Bhadu’s death and continued to provide information against their associates while residing in the US. "We have avenged our brother Ankit Bhadu," he declared in the statement.