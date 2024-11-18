Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol arrested in US: Reports

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has been arrested in California in the United States, said reports in a section of media on Monday (November 18).

Anmol is wanted in connection with multiple high-profile cases, including the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in 2022 and the gunfire incident outside actor Salman Khan's Mumbai home in June this year.

He is currently facing charges in 18 criminal cases, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has placed a reward of Rs 10 lakh for his capture.



He is believed to be involved in the murder of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Baba Siddique, which he allegedly helped orchestrate. Police probe suggests that he provided both logistical and financial support for the attack.

Further details indicate that Anmol shared photographs of Siddique and his son, Zeeshan, via Snapchat with the hired gunmen. The shooters reportedly conducted a recce of the area a month prior to the murder.

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had said that the shooters involved in the murder of Baba Siddique were in communication with Anmol Bishnoi prior to the crime. According to officials, the three suspected shooters exchanged messages with Anmol via Snapchat, while he was based in Canada and the United States.