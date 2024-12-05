Salman Khan was first target for Bishnoi gang not NCP leader Baba Siddique

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had planned to assassinate Salman Khan but failed because of the tight security given to the Bollywood star.

This was revealed to the police by the alleged assassins arrested for the murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader and Salman’s close associate Baba Siddique on October 12.

Indeed, the gunmen wanted to target Salman ahead of Siddique.

Also read: Siddique murder planned after plot to kill Salman Khan failed: Report

What saved Salman

“But it was difficult to reach (Salman) due to tight security arrangements,” admitted one of the alleged killers to police interrogators, said news reports.

Siddique, 66, was shot dead outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra East in Mumbai.

All the three assailants involved in the killing had ties to the gang led by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has targeted Salman Khan since the Bollywood actor allegedly hunted and killed in Rajasthan a blackbuck, an animal sacred to the Bishnoi community.

Also read: Lawrence Bishnoi gang wanted Baba Siddique or son killed: Shooter confesses to police

Other threats to Salman

On April 14, two bike-borne gunmen opened fire outside Salman’s Bandra residence late at night. The shooters, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, held in Gujarat, were linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

In November, a threat was made by a man claiming to be Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, asking Salman Khan for an apology for killing a black buck or to make a pay-out of ₹5 crore.

In October too, a vegetable seller from Jamshedpur was arrested for demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore from the actor.