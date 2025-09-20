India voices concern over Trump’s new H-1B visa restrictions

India on Saturday (September 20) expressed concern that the Trump administration’s new restrictions on the H-1B visa programme could have humanitarian consequences, while voicing hope that US authorities would take steps to address the “disruptions” appropriately.



India's reaction came hours after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to impose a USD 100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas, a move that is set to adversely impact Indian professionals in the US.

Humanitarian impact

New Delhi urged Washington to mitigate the impact of the new rule, stressing that the exchange of skilled talent is vital for growth and innovation in both nations, and expressed hope that industries in India and the US would work together to chart the best way forward.

"This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. "The government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," he said.

Jaiswal said the "full implications" of the measure are being studied by all concerned, including by Indian industry. Industries in both India and the US have a "stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward," he said.

Rule hits skilled workers

"Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India," he said.

"Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries," Jaiswal added.



Earlier, Trump on Friday signed a new rule requiring US companies to pay an annual fee of USD 100,000 for each highly skilled foreign worker holding an H-1B visa. The Trump administration announced that H-1B visa holders will not be allowed to enter the US unless this fee is paid, sending shockwaves across the tech workforce, particularly among Indians, who make up around 70 per cent of H-1B visa holders.

