Chaos at airports as H-1B holders disembark in panic over Trump’s fee hike

US President Donald Trump’s decision to increase the H-1B visa fee to $100,000 (Rs 88 lakh) to be effective from September 21 has spread panic among Indian H-1B visa holders in the US, with a large number of them, especially techies, reportedly disembarking from aircraft following the H-1B visa fee hike. A large number of Indians working abroad return home during this time for Durga Puja, which will start next week.

H-1B visa holders panic, airfares soar

Trump’s move has also set airfares soaring for flights between India and the US as airlines tried to capitalise on the situation. According to media reports, the fare for a one-way flight from New Delhi to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York jumped from around Rs 37,000 to Rs 70,000-80,000 within merely two hours.

Ever since Trump’s announcement, there has been chaos at US airports as panicking H-1B visa holders who were flying out of the US chose to suspend their journey and disembark from the aircraft.

Chaos as H-1B visa holders disembark

Netizens took to social media to describe the chaos. One user, Masud Rana, said that his Emirates flight got delayed by three hours due to the issue.

"It was complete chaos for Emirates passengers at San Francisco airport. President Trump signed an order affecting both new and existing H-1B visa holders, creating panic among many – particularly Indian passengers – who even chose to leave the aircraft," stated Rana in a social media post, reported India Today.

Another user, Kaustav Majumdar, a chartered accountant, witnessed a similar situation on an international flight with a large number of Indian passengers returning home on the occasion of Durga Puja.

"Extremely sad situation... An international flight packed with Indians from the Bay Area had completed boarding and was due to leave SFO Airport. When the news about the H-1 B visa new rules just broke out, Indians aboard panicked and pleaded to get off the plane," stated Majumdar in a post on X.

Airfares make timely US return difficult

The sharp increase in flight prices between India and the US, following Trump’s decision to hike H-1B visa fees, has made it nearly impossible for the visa holders currently in India to return to the US within the deadline.

According to a report in Business Today, the earliest arrival in the US from India is an Air India flight taking 19:55 hours between Delhi and JFK, New York, with one stop in Mumbai. The flight departing on Saturday costs around Rs 1.18 lakh for economy but will take hours beyond Sunday midnight.