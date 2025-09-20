Trump's Gold and Platinum Card visas: Who qualifies and how to apply

US President Donald Trump on Friday (September 19) signed an executive order entitled “The Gold Card”, aimed at setting up a new visa pathway for foreigners of “extraordinary ability” who are committed to supporting the United States.

Under the Gold Card programme, individuals who can pay USD 1 million to the US Treasury, or USD 2 million if a corporation is sponsoring them, will get access to expedited visa treatment and a path to a Green Card in the country.

The executive order also includes a “Platinum Card” that would cost USD 5 million, and would allow the holders to stay in the US for up to 270 days annually without being taxed on foreign income.

‘Fantastic thing’

Trump emphasised the gold card will be a “fantastic thing” and “we're going to take that money and we're going to reduce taxes, we're going to reduce debt”.

“We're taking in hundreds of billions of dollars. The Gold Card will be taking in hundreds of billions of dollars, and companies will be able to keep some people they need. They need people of expertise, great expertise,” Trump said.

The Gold Card will replace the existing EB-1 and EB-2 visas.

Processing fee

“To apply, an applicant must pay a non-refundable processing fee. Once an applicant’s processing fee is received, the process for visa adjudication will take place, assuming applicants submit additional documents in a timely manner," the official website of the programme said.

The website said that if approved, an individual “must make a gift of USD 1 million, which has been determined to provide sufficient evidence that the individual will substantially benefit the United States.” The applicants must be “eligible for lawful permanent resident status, admissible to the United States, and a visa must be available,” the website added.

“The Order directs the Secretary of Commerce to deposit the gifts into the Treasury and use them to promote commerce and American industry,” a White House statement said.

Trump Gold Card

The Trump Gold Card prioritises entry for high-value contributors to American society, including successful entrepreneurs, investors, and businessmen, said the website.

“Early in his second term, President Trump proposed Gold Cards, a vision he is now delivering to attract wealthy investors and entrepreneurs,” it added. The programme will generate revenue and provide certainty to immigrants who can make significant contributions to the American economy, the statement added.

The card itself features a gold background with Trump’s portrait, the American flag, and the Statue of Liberty, and is marked “Trump Gold Card” on the left.

Who is eligible?

Applicants must meet certain key requirements to qualify for the Trump Gold Card.

- They should be eligible for lawful permanent residence (LPR) status under US immigration laws (EB-1 and EB-2 categories).

- They should be admissible to the US (they should pass criminal background, health, and national security screenings).

- They should provide proof of identity and source of funds.

How to apply?

Step 1: Processing fee

Visit the official website – trumpcard.gov

Pay the non-refundable processing fee.

Step 2: Documents

Submit supporting documents as requested – financial records, personal identification, other documents needed for eligibility verification and background checks.

Step 3: Immigration vetting

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the US citizenship and immigration services (USCIS) will conduct a vetting process and background check to assess the applicant’s profile and intent.

Step 4: Make the $1 million financial gift

On approval of the application, the applicant must make a $1 million ‘gift’ to the US government. This financial contribution is legally considered as evidence that the individual will substantially benefit the US, which is an important requirement for residency under this programme.

Step 5: Receive lawful permanent residency

The applicant will be granted lawful permanent resident status under the EB-1 or EB-2 visa categories, and will be given the Trump Gold Card for use across all US states and territories.

Corporate Gold Card

The Trump Corporate Gold Card allows companies to pay $2 million for an employee to gain US residency. The residency benefits can be transferred from one employee to another, subject to fresh vetting and a transfer fee.

There will also be a small annual maintenance fee.

Companies can apply for multiple cards at the same time.

Can be revoked

Like all US visas, the Trump Gold Card can also be revoked under certain conditions.

If there are issues related to fraud, misrepresentation, or criminal activity.

If the individual becomes inadmissible or violates visa conditions.

If the cardholder poses a national security threat.