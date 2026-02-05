India-US trade deal boosts global confidence in India, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (February 5) said in the Rajya Sabha that after the India-US trade deal, the world was taking note of India’s speed along with economic stability. He also took a dig at the UPA regime, saying that to the Opposition deal meant the “Bofors” deal in an implied reference to the alleged Bofors scam.

‘India-US trade deal positive sign for the world’

“After the trade deal with the US, the world became even more confident that with stability, they can sense a speed too. This is a positive sign for the world,” said PM Modi.

"...Big countries are very eager to have trade relations with India. Be it the trade deal of the European Union or the recent deal with the US...The entire world is openly praising these trade deals. When we signed the trade deal with the EU, the world became more confident about the greater likelihood of global stability,” he added as quoted by ANI.

He further stated that "the whole world is appreciating" the India-US trade deal, adding that the trade deal will especially be beneficial for the Indian youth.

‘India, a voice of the Global South’

Elaborating further, Modi said that the world is moving towards a new global order after the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the country has emerged as a loud voice of the Global South.

"It is clear that the world is moving towards a new world order. After the Second World War, a world order was created; now the world is moving towards a new world order. If we analyse it independently, it is leaning towards India," Modi said.

"The world is talking about the global south, India is a loud voice of the global south," he said. He mentioned the trade deals being finalised with different countries.

"We are doing future-ready trade deals with a lot of countries. In the past few days, we have had nine major trade deals, and the mother of all deals was the one with the European Union," he said.

‘Opposition got tired and left’

The PM took a jibe at the Opposition, which had staged a walkout, and said, "They got tired and left... But some day they will have to reply... How did they bring India to a point that no country was coming forward to have a trade deal with us?" He also accused former Congress-led governments of destroying India's image.

"A significant part of our energy is being spent on correcting the mistakes of the past. It takes great effort to erase the image that was created in the minds of the world during that period; they left things in such a damaged state. That is why we have placed strong emphasis on future-ready policies. Today, the country is being governed on the basis of policy and strategy. Global trust in India is growing. Guided by the mantra of ‘reform, perform, transform,’ we have moved forward, and the reality today is that the nation has boarded the Reform Express,” he added.

"...Looking at the age of Kharge ji, I urge you, the Chairman, to let him sit and sloganeer so that he faces no discomfort. There are young people at the back. So, please permit Kharge ji to sloganeer even while sitting,” he said.

(With agency inputs)