US President Donald Trump has secured what the White House describes as a major trade breakthrough with India, claiming unprecedented access for American products—including agricultural goods—into the world’s fastest-growing major economy. However, the full details of the agreement are still under wraps.

India trade and oil shifts

Trump reportedly pushed New Delhi to reduce its reliance on Russian oil in favour of Venezuelan crude — a heavier, tar-rich grade that requires refiners to upgrade facilities to handle it effectively. Reports suggest India has sharply cut Russian oil imports in recent months, at least in part due to US pressure.

Regional tensions and military claims

In May, India launched Operation Sindoor, a brief military strike against Pakistan that Trump claims he helped defuse. New Delhi, however, has denied Washington’s role.

Trump has also reiterated long-standing ambitions to gain strategic influence in Greenland, a territory of Denmark. Initially dismissed as fanciful, there are now reports that NATO partners might agree to expand the US military footprint there.

Iran and Middle East policy

Trump’s second term has seen an intensification of his hard line toward Iran. After withdrawing from the 2015 nuclear deal in his first term, the US military struck Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordow last June, dealing a severe blow to Tehran’s program.

Trump initially pursued a peace initiative in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during his first term, which was rejected by Palestinian leaders. Following a ceasefire in Gaza, he later proposed a reconstruction plan likened to a “European Riviera”-style redevelopment and has since launched a new “Gaza Board of Peace” that includes Russia’s Vladimir Putin, aiming to prioritise rebuilding.

Domestic policy moves

On the home front, Trump reduced the US federal workforce by roughly 2,12,000, aided by a government efficiency department headed by Elon Musk, bringing staffing to its lowest level in a decade.

Trump also increased funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and deployed thousands of agents nationwide to crack down on undocumented immigration. In cities like Minneapolis, enforcement actions have sparked fear and controversy, including fatal shootings during operations.

Global order under strain

These moves raise deep questions about the relevance of a rules-based international order and the capacity of institutions like the United Nations to prevent conflict and enforce justice. Critics argue that Trump’s approach reveals a world where power often overrides diplomacy.

Venezuela and regime change ambitions

Venezuela has been a particular focus for Trump’s regime change agenda. After US special forces captured Nicolás Maduro, Delcy Rodríguez — a longtime Maduro ally and acting president of Venezuela — has emerged as a key figure in negotiations with Washington. Rodríguez has taken steps toward cooperation with the US while navigating political pressures at home and abroad.

Trump’s domestic support

Despite vocal opposition, Trump retains strong backing from a significant segment of the American electorate, with recent polls showing 40–45% approval. The president’s most notable ongoing diplomatic challenge remains the stalled peace process between Russia and Ukraine, along with efforts to promote regime change in Iran.

In Venezuela, interim leadership under Delcy Rodríguez continues to evolve amid US demands and internal political dynamics.

