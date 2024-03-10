India urges urgent UN Security Council reforms to avoid irrelevance: Kamboj

India has stressed on the urgent need for changes in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India warned that without them, the global body could become irrelevant.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj, expressed frustration over prolonged discussions about reforms. Discussions over UN reforms have been ongoing since the early 1990s.

She insisted that it's been nearly 25 years since world leaders committed to comprehensive reforms at the Millennium Summit in 2000.

During an informal meeting on Security Council reforms, Kamboj urged concrete progress towards reforms. She pointed out the importance of listening to the voices of younger generations and addressing historical injustices, especially in Africa.

Kamboj also warned against maintaining the current status quo and proposed a more inclusive approach to reforms.

Kamboj cautioned that restricting Security Council expansion to non-permanent members could worsen disparities in its composition.

She stressed the need for representation and equitable participation to enhance the Council's legitimacy.

Echoing India's stance, the G4 countries — India, Brazil, Germany, and Japan—pointed out the importance of reflecting the diversity and plurality of views from all 193 member states, particularly in the non-permanent category.

Kamboj suggested identifying specific groups or countries deserving special consideration in the reform process and listening carefully to their voices.

She proposed that member states should utilize cross-regional arrangements to ensure the General Assembly's diversity is adequately reflected in the Council.

Earlier, on February 17, Kamboj reiterated India's support for comprehensive reforms of the UNSC, including expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories.