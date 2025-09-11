India urges Russia to stop recruiting Indians into its military

India on Thursday (September 11) urged Russia to put an end to the recruitment of Indian nationals as support staff in its military.

Indians in Russian military

New Delhi also pressed for the release of all Indians currently serving in Russian armed forces, following reports of fresh recruitment drives by the Russian military targeting Indian citizens.

The government further advised Indian nationals against accepting offers to join the Russian military, citing inherent "risks and dangers" involved.

"We have seen reports about Indian nationals having been recruited recently into the Russian army," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The government has on several occasions over the past year underlined the risks and dangers inherent in this course of action and cautioned Indian citizens accordingly," he said, responding to media queries on the issue.

Warning against joining Russian military

Jaiswal said the issue has been formally raised with Russian authorities in both Delhi and Moscow, with India insisting that the practice be stopped and its nationals be released. "We are also in touch with the families of the affected Indian citizens," he noted.

Reiterating the government’s stand, Jaiswal strongly urged Indians to stay away from such offers, stressing that joining the Russian army is "fraught with danger."

India has consistently pressed Moscow to release all Indians working as support staff, such as cooks and helpers, with Russian military units.

The matter had also been taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Russia last year.