MEA urges Indians in Nepal to be cautious amid rising violence

India on Tuesday (September 9) urged its nationals living in Nepal to maintain caution as the Himalayan country’s Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned after the government crackdown on Gen Z-led protests over a social media ban left 19 people dead the day before.

MEA’s statement

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press statement, “Indian nationals in Nepal are advised to exercise caution and adhere to the steps and guidelines issued by the Nepali authorities.”

“We are closely monitoring the developments in Nepal since yesterday and are deeply saddened by the loss of many young lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with families of deceased. We also wish speedy recovery for those who were injured,” it added.

“As a close friend and neighbour, we hope that all concerned will exercise restraint and address any issues through peaceful means and dialogue. We have also taken note that authorities have imposed curfew in Kathmandu and several other cities of Nepal,” it said.

The MEA later issued another advisory on X: “In view of the developing situation in Nepal, Indian citizens are advised to defer travel there until the situation has stabilised. Indian citizens presently in Nepal are advised to shelter in their current places of residence, avoid going out onto the streets and exercise all due caution. They are also advised to follow local safety advisories from Nepal authorities as well as the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.”

It also issued two helpline numbers of the Embassy of India in Kathmandu for assistance: +977 – 980 860 2881 and +977 – 981 032 6134 (both including WhatsApp).

Monday’s violence

Pressure had been mounting for Oli to step down after the deaths of youngsters in the police crackdown on Monday, as the army was called in and a curfew imposed.

Tensions continued on Tuesday as protesters gathered in various parts of Kathmandu, the country’s capital, defying the curfew and escalating their actions.

Reports said a massive fire broke out in the Minbhawan area, near Nepal’s federal parliament building, as clashes occurred between the protesters and police.

The protesters reportedly also targeted the homes of several political leaders, including former Prime Ministers Sher Bahadur Deuba and Pushpa Kamal Dahal. Oli’s private residence in Balkot, Bhaktapur, was also set on fire.

Challenge to authorities

On Monday, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Kathmandu to oppose the authorities’ move to block major social media platforms, including Facebook, X, and YouTube, citing the companies’ failure to register and comply with government regulations. The other banned apps include Instagram, WhatsApp, Reddit, LinkedIn, Pinterest, and Signal.

The almost blanket ban on apps caused chaos over the weekend, hitting businesses and Nepal’s vital tourism industry, which relies heavily on social media to promote, reach and communicate with customers, both domestically and abroad. A large number of Nepalis also have family members living and working abroad who rely on social media and messaging apps for communication with relatives.

Videos being circulated on social media showed protesters pushing their way through barbed-wire fences, forcing the police to retreat as they surrounded the country’s Parliament building.

Violation of fundamental rights

The social networking platforms widely used in Nepal have been repeatedly given notices to officially register their companies in the country, the Nepalese government said. Those which failed to register have been blocked since last week. Only five companies, including TikTok and Viber, complied with the order and were not restricted.

The ban came as the government sent a bill for a debate in Parliament that wants to ensure that social platforms are “properly managed, responsible and accountable”. It includes asking the companies to appoint a liaison office or point in the country.

The bill has been widely criticized as a tool for censorship and punishing government opponents who voice their protests online. Rights groups have called it an attempt by the government to curb freedom of expression and violate fundamental rights.