India condemns killing of journalists in Gaza, calls it 'shocking'

India on Wednesday (August 27) expressed shock and deep regret over the killing of journalists in Gaza’s Khan Younis during the recent Israeli strikes, reiterating its consistent opposition to civilian casualties in conflict situations.

Israeli authorities have reportedly launched an investigation into the incidents, which included a strike on the Nasser Hospital in Gaza that killed at least 20 people, including five journalists from prominent news organisations.

India condemns killing of journalists

In response to media queries regarding the loss of lives of journalists in Khan Younis, Gaza, Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “The killing of journalists is shocking and deeply regrettable.”

He added that India has consistently condemned the loss of civilian lives in conflict and noted that Israeli authorities have already instituted a probe.

The statement followed Israeli strikes on Gaza on Monday (August 25) that killed five journalists working for Reuters, Associated Press, Al Jazeera and Middle East Eye, along with another journalist killed in a separate incident in Khan Younis on Monday (August 25).

UN criticises Israeli strikes

Israel on Tuesday (August 26) claimed that they were targeting a camera operated by Hamas amid a wave of international criticism. "Six of the individuals killed were terrorists," it added.

It said that the strike came after its soldiers "identified a camera that was positioned by Hamas in the area of the Nasser Hospital", adding that they "operated to remove the threat by striking and dismantling the camera".

The United Nations strongly criticised the attack. The UN human rights office spokesperson Thameen Al-Kheetan raised concern over the number of journalists being killed in Gaza and said it raises questions about the targeting of media workers. "There needs to be justice," Thameen said.

"The killing of journalists in Gaza should shock the world,” said Thameen Al-Kheetan. “Not into stunned silence but into action, demanding accountability and justice," she added.

Double-tap attack

The Israeli forces, in a "double-tap" attack, struck Nasser Hospital twice on Monday, which is also the last functioning hospital in southern Gaza.

Witnesses told The Guardian that the hospital was hit twice and that the second strike occurred 15 minutes after rescue crews and journalists arrived to evacuate the wounded, which led to their killing.

The attack has called for a global condemnation as the three media organisations issued statements mourning the journalists’ killing, and urging Israel to look into the killings. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the attack as "completely indefensible."

Following the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the attack a "tragic mishap," though he did not elaborate on what went wrong.

Earlier this month, at least four Al Jazeera staff and two freelancers were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza. Press watchdogs say nearly 200 media workers have been killed since the war began.