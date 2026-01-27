At UN, India slams Pakistan over ‘false’ claims on Operation Sindoor

The Indian representative at the United Nations has lashed out at Pakistan over its “false and self-serving account” of Operation Sindoor, adding that the neighbouring country has a "single-point agenda" to harm India and its citizens.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, made the remarks in response to the statement made by Pakistan during the UN Security Council Open Debate on Monday (January 27).

He further stated Pakistan has “no locus standi" to comment on India’s internal matters, pointing out that Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be an "integral and inalienable part of India".

‘UNSC condemned Pahalgam attack’

Elaborating further the Parvathaneni stated that Pakistan-backed terrorists killed 26 civilians in the Pahalagam attack, adding that the UN Security Council itself condemned the act.

"This august body itself called for holding the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of this reprehensible act of terrorism accountable and brought to justice. That is exactly what we did," he said as quoted by ANI.

The Indian envoy stressed that New Delhi’s actions were “measured, non-escalatory and responsible,” and directed exclusively at dismantling terrorist infrastructure and neutralising those involved.

‘Pakistan sought ceasefire’

He said the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor in the early hours of May 7, 2025, targeting nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The strikes were carried out in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni noted that Pakistan continued issuing threats of further attacks until May 9, after which its military contacted India seeking a halt to hostilities.

“The destruction caused to multiple Pakistani airbases by the Indian operation, including images of destroyed runways and burnt-out hangars, is in the public domain,” he said.

Rubbishes Pak’s ‘new normal’ theory

Responding to Pakistan’s reference to a “new normal,” the envoy rejected the notion outright. “It is not normal to tolerate Pakistan's continued use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy,” he said, warning that the Security Council must not become a platform to legitimise terrorism.

“We will do whatever required to protect and ensure the safety and security of our citizens,” he added.

Parvathaneni reiterated that Pakistan has no locus standi on Jammu and Kashmir, describing the territory as “an integral and inalienable part of India.”

On Indus Water treaty

On the Indus Waters Treaty, he said India had acted in good faith for 65 years but was forced to place the agreement in abeyance due to repeated violations linked to cross-border terrorism.

He also urged Pakistan to reflect on its own rule of law record. Concluding his remarks, the envoy said strengthening international law and reforming multilateralism were essential for the United Nations to uphold global peace and security.