Jaishankar slams Western advice to India over Operation Sindoor

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (January 7) took a dig at Western countries over their concerns and advice to India during Operation Sindoor, stating that they should worry about their own region and see how much violence and tension there is.

"Sometimes you hear people say, as it happened during Operation Sindoor. Now if you ask them, say, oh really, you're worried, why don't you look at your own region?” said Jaishankar.

“And ask yourself, what are the levels of violence there, how many risks have been taken, how much worry the rest of us have about what you are doing. But that's the nature of the world. People, what they say is not what they do. And we have to accept it in that spirit as well," he added as quoted by ANI.

‘Refusal to look inwards’

Addressing members of the Indian community in Luxembourg, Jaishankar said that countries that are miles away express concern if there is tension in a region, but refuse to look inwards.

"So those who are willing to work with us and be helpful, positive, we have to deal with them in that way. Those who do the kind of things which Pakistan does, we have to deal with it in a different way," said Jaishankar.

‘Countries act in self-interest’

Elaborating further, Jaishankar stated that remarks are sometimes made with or without the application of mind, sometimes with self-interest and often in a careless manner. He further stated that countries currently act only for their own benefit.

"Now, to what extent do the developments in the rest of the world affect it? It's hard to say. People sitting far away will say things, sometimes with application of mind, sometimes not, sometimes with self-interest, sometimes carelessly. That will happen,” said Jaishankar.

“But at the end of the day, I can tell you, whatever you might say, in this day and age, countries are more, I don't want to say they become more selfish, but they will do things only if it is of direct benefit to them. They'll offer you free advice. If something happens, say, no, please don't do that. It worries us if there is tension," he added.

On US action in Venezuela

Earlier, Jaishankar had expressed concern over the developments in Venezuela.

"Yes, we are concerned about developments in Venezuela. We would urge all parties to sit down and come to a position of well-being and safety of the people of Venezuela, because at the end of the day, that is our concer,n and we would want Venezuela, the country with whom over many many years we had very good relations. So we would like the people to come out well,” said Jaishankar.