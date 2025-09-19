India slams Pakistan over terror nexus, cites Jaish, Lashkar videos

India on Friday (September 19) lashed out at Pakistan over the recent videos of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba commanders from the neighbouring country, stating that the Government does not doubt that the world is well aware of the nexus between the terrorists and the Pakistani state and the military.

“On terrorism matters, we are clear that the world is aware of the nexus between the terrorists and the Pakistani state and the military,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

"We all have to fight cross-border terrorism and terrorism. We call on the world that we have to intensify our efforts to deal with terrorism,” he added as quoted by ANI.

Also Read: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign pact for joint defence against any aggression; India responds

On India-Nepal ties

As for the Saudi Arabia-Pakistan defence agreement, the MEA said, "India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership which has deepened considerably in the last several years. We expect that this strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities."

With regard to the Trump administration’s decision to revoke the sanctions waiver for Chahbahar Port, Jaiswal said that the Government is currently examining its implications for India.

As for the situation in Nepal, Jaiswal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a conversation with his Nepal counterpart, Sushila Karki, reaffirming India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability in the Himalayan nation.

"You would have seen our statement issued earlier on the matter. We welcome the formation of a new interim Government in Nepal, led by Sushila Karki. PM had a warm conversation with PM Karki long-term and reaffirmed India’s steadfast support for her efforts to restore peace and stability. As a close neighbour, a fellow democracy and a long-term development partner, India will continue to work closely with Nepal for the well-being and prosperity of our two peoples and countries,” said Jaiswal.

Also Read: PM Modi on birthday cites Jaish commander’s admission on Operation Sindoor

The backdrop

The development comes days after Ilyas Kashmiri, a senior commander of JeM, purportedly stated in a video that Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir had ordered the participation of the Corps Commander of Bahawalpur and other soldiers in the funeral services for those killed during India’s strikes on the headquarters of the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) as part of Operation Sindoor.

Ilyas Kashmiri, a senior commander of JeM, stated that the Pakistan Army and the group have unified their efforts after 25 years. In a recorded speech at the Mission Mustafa Conference in Punjab, Kashmiri indicated that the state apparatus now aligns with the jihadi ideology of his organisation. "

After the struggle of 25 years, we have brought the state, Pakistan Army, Air Force and Navy on the jihadi ideology," he declared, referring to the casualties from the May 7 Indian attacks.

Earlier, Kashmiri highlighted the "heavy toll" the airstrikes took, stating Azhar's family was "torn into pieces." He emphasised the commitment of their organisation to retaliate against perceived threats, declaring, "To protect the ideological and geographical boundaries of this country, we hit Delhi, Kabul, and Kandahar."