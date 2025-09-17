PM Modi on birthday cites Jaish commander’s admission on Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (September 17) said that security of the country was the nation’s highest priority and lauded the armed forces for Operation Sindoor, stating that Indian soldiers not only brought Pakistan to its knees swiftly but dealt such a heavy blow to terrorists that the entire country and world saw another Pakistani terrorist tearfully narrate his ordeal.

He was addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone for the Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Park in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister was referring to the viral video of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander where he admitted that the family of the terror group's chief Masood Azhar was "torn into pieces" in the Indian missile strikes on May 7 on the outfit's headquarters in Bahawalpur, Pakistan.

‘National security is top priority’

Lashing out at Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack, the Prime Minister accused the neighbouring country of "removing the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters" in an apparent reference to the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

"The nation gives utmost priority to the security of Maa Bharti (Mother India). Pakistani terrorists removed the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters. Through Operation Sindoor, we destroyed terror camps. Our brave armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees within the blink of an eye,” said Modi.

“Just yesterday, the nation and the world witnessed another Pakistani terrorist tearfully narrate his ordeal. This is a new India. It fears no one's nuclear threats," added the Prime Minister as quoted by ANI.

Lauds Vallabhbhai Patel

Modi said that on September 17, 1948, the nation witnessed the iron will of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“Indian army liberated Hyderabad from oppression, safeguarded the rights of its people, and reinstated the pride of India,” he said.

“We have now begun to observe this day as Hyderabad Liberation Day. Today, a grand celebration is being held in Hyderabad to commemorate the occasion,” added Modi.

The backdrop

The Prime Minister's comments come a day after, in a viral video uploaded to a YouTube channel on Tuesday, JeM commander Ilyas Kashmiri can be heard fuming over the Indian attack that killed the family members of Azhar and also bragging about fighting in neighbouring countries for Pakistan.

Kashmiri is reportedly speaking in Urdu at the Mission Mustafa Conference in Pakistan's Punjab province on September 6.

Standing among several gun-wielding men, he said: "To protect the ideological and geographical boundaries of this country, we hit (wage a jihad in) Delhi, Kabul and Kandhar. And after sacrificing everything, on May 7, Maulana Masood Azhar's family members in Bahawalpur were torn into pieces (in Indian strikes)."

(With agency inputs)