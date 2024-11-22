India never harboured expansionist mindset: Modi in Guyana

"And this is possible only when we give centre stage to democracy first – humanity first. India has always spoken based on principles, trust and transparency," Modi said.

"Today, there are so many challenges like terrorism, drugs, cybercrime, that only by fighting them, we will be able to shape the future of our coming generations," he said.

Modi, referring to geopolitical tensions, said it is time to identify the conditions leading to conflicts and remove them.

Modi’s remarks came amid growing global concerns over China's expansionist behaviour as well as conflicts arising out of territorial disputes.

India has never moved forward with the expansionist mindset and always stayed away from the feeling of grabbing others' resources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday (November 22) in his address to a special session of the Parliament of Guyana.

"If even one country, even one region is left behind, then our global goals will never be achieved. That is why India says – every nation matters," he added.

Expansionism not India’s motto: Modi

Showcasing India's foreign policy approach, Modi noted that India has never moved forward with selfishness.

"I believe, be it space or sea, these should not be subjects of universal conflict but cooperation. This is not the time for conflict for the world either," he said.

United Global South

Highlighting India's priority to ensure the welfare of the developing nations, Modi said a united voice of the Global South is crucial.

"This is the time for the awakening of the Global South," he said, adding democracy is in "India's DNA, in our vision and our conduct".

Modi said India stands in favour of global development in every way.

"With this spirit, today India has also become the voice of the Global South. India believes the Global South has suffered a lot in the past," he said.

"In the past, we progressed by protecting nature according to our nature and culture. But many countries developed by harming the environment. Today, the countries of the Global South are paying the biggest price of climate change," he added.

Modi calls for new global order

The prime minister asserted it is very important to get the world out of "this imbalance".

"Whether it is India or Guyana, we have aspirations of development, dreams of giving a better life to our people. For this, a united voice of the Global South is very important," he said.

"This is the time for the awakening of the countries of the Global South. This time is allowing us to come together and create a new global order. And I see a big role of all you representatives of Guyana in this," he said.