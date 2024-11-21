PM Modi meets top Caribbean leaders, discusses bilateral ties

Georgetown (Guyana), Nov 21 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the cream of Caribbean leaders on the margins of the India-CARICOM Summit here and discussed strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation across several key areas towards the empowerment of the Global South.

The prime minister arrived in Guyana earlier on Wednesday -- the first visit by an Indian head of the state to the country in more than 50 years.

Through the day, on the sidelines of the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit, Modi met Presidents Chan Santokhi (Suriname) and Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali (Guyana) and six of his counterparts Philip J Pierre (Saint Lucia), Gaston Browne (Antigua & Barbuda), Dickon Mitchell (Grenada), Philip Brave Davis (The Bahamas), Mia Amor Mottley (Barbados) and Dr Keith Rowley (Trinidad & Tobago).

Modi described his meeting with President Ali as “excellent” in a post on X and said the President himself enjoys “a strong bond with India.” The two leaders reviewed the bilateral developmental cooperation, including in sectors like skill development, capacity building, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, education and energy.

“India will always be a trusted partner for Guyana in sectors like infrastructure, shipping, technology and more,” he said, calling the Caribbean nation's support for initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and Global Biofuels Alliance (GBA) as “noteworthy.” During his meeting with President Santokhi, Modi reviewed bilateral relations in sectors such as trade, technology, energy and tele-medicine among others.

“Strengthening friendship with Suriname!” he said in another post on X and added: “We also discussed ways to further improve cultural as well as people to people ties.” India will keep supporting various development related initiatives in Suriname, he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two leaders emphasised the importance of “strengthening economic cooperation” and agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in areas including defence and security, trade & commerce, agriculture, digital initiatives including UPI, ICT, healthcare, traditional medicine and pharmaceuticals, capacity building, human resource development, cultural and people-to-people engagements.

The prime minister said he had a “very fruitful” meeting with his counterpart from Trinidad & Tobago Keith Rowley and added that the two leaders talked about how to diversify bilateral trade linkages.

“Areas like science, healthcare, education, renewable energy and agriculture offer great potential for cooperation. It is a matter of immense joy that Trinidad & Tobago has adopted UPI. The signing of the MoU relating to agro and food processing is also a welcome step,” he added in another post on X.

The MEA said in a separate post that the two leaders also witnessed the exchange of an MoU on setting up Integrated Automatic Fruit and Vegetable Primary Processing Activities in Trinidad and Tobago.

Modi also had a “very good meeting” with Barbados Prime Minister Mottley, during which the talks between the two leaders covered areas such as science and technology, healthcare, education, climate change and agriculture.

The MEA added in a post on X: “This high-level engagement provided an opportunity for both leaders to reaffirm and strengthen the India-Barbados relationship while reviewing ongoing cooperation across several key areas, including health & pharma and collaboration at the United Nations.” Mottley, in turn, said, the meeting focused on institutional reforms, economic collaboration, and the empowerment of the Global South.

“Key discussions included political support for reforms, potential collaborations in the pharmaceutical industry, and the idea of establishing a Caribbean bank,” she said in a post on X.

Modi had a “fruitful discussion focused on strengthening economic ties, climate change action and green partnerships” with his Bahamas counterpart Philip Brave Davis.

“The leaders also exchanged views on the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign,” the MEA said in a separate post on X.

Modi and Prime Minister of Grenada Dickon Mitchell had “a fruitful meeting” during which the duo agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation in IT, healthcare, education and agriculture.

Modi also appreciated his efforts in hosting the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit.

About his meeting with Prime Minister Gaston Browne of Antigua & Barbuda, Modi said, “there is immense potential to further boost bilateral relations, notably in sectors such as trade, FinTech, renewable energy and climate change.” Modi, in a post on X, also thanked Browne for Antigua & Barbuda’s support to the ISA and CDRI.

While Modi congratulated Browne for successfully hosting the 4th SIDS conference, referring to the Small Islands Developing States bloc, Browne appreciated the seven pillar CARICOM plan put forth by Modi at the Summit.

Modi proposed seven “key pillars” to strengthen ties between India and the Caribbean Community, asserting that New Delhi is “totally committed” to taking these relations to new heights.

Modi's remarks came on Wednesday as he joined leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit here.

Modi and Browne exchanged views on issues of trade & investment, capacity building for SIDS, and climate change action, the MEA said, adding, Browne announced support for India’s permanent membership of the UN Security Council.

The Indian prime minister also met his counterpart from Saint Lucia Philip J Pierre and discussed ways to boost trade linkages. “We also talked about enhancing ties in sectors like healthcare, pharma, energy, sports and more,” he said in a post on X.

“Both sides exchanged views on cooperation in the fields of capacity building, education, health, cricket, and yoga and stressed the need to further reinforce India-St Lucia bilateral relations,” the MEA said.

The Prime Minister also met Roosevelt Skerrit, his Dominica counterpart, whom he thanked for the conferment of the country's highest award.

“The leaders explored opportunities for cooperation in areas such as climate resilience, healthcare, capacity building and deepening of people-to-people ties. They also discussed cooperation at the United Nations,” the MEA said.

The seven pillars listed by Modi also form the acronym C-A-R-I-C-O-M, expanding to Capacity Building; Agriculture and Food Security; Renewable Energy and Climate Change' Innovation; Technology and Trade; Cricket and Culture; Ocean Economy, and Medicine and Healthcare. PTI

