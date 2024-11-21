Modi proposes 7 key pillars to bolster India’s ties with Caribbean nations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed seven “key pillars” to boost India-Caribbean ties during talks with leaders from the region focusing on trade, technology and tourism among others.

Modi, who arrived in Guyana on Wednesday – the first visit by an Indian head of the state in more than 50 years, made the remarks as he joined leaders from the Caribbean partner countries for the second India-Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Summit.

'CARICOM' to strengthen ties

During the meeting, the leaders discussed ways to strengthen ties in areas such as economic cooperation, agriculture and food security, health and pharmaceuticals, and science and innovations.

During the summit, Prime Minister Modi proposed seven key pillars to strengthen ties between India and CARICOM.

Also read: Dominica confers top award on PM Modi

Seven pillars listed out by Modi also form acronym C-A-R-I-C-O-M. They are Capacity Building, Agriculture and Food Security, Renewable Energy and Climate Change, Innovation, Technology and Trade, Cricket and Culture, Ocean Economy and the last is Medicine and Healthcare.

Modi also said that “to promote five Ts – trade, technology, tourism, talent and tradition, an online portal could be made to connect the private sector and stakeholders of all countries."

"India is moving ahead in the SME (small and medium enterprises) sector. During the India-CARICOM meeting last year, we had announced a grant of one million dollars for SME sectors. We should focus on its implementation now," Modi said.

Karmayogi-like portal for CARICOM nations

“We will also work to build a forensic centre for the CARICOM region. In India, we have made the iGOT Karmayogi portal to build constant 'capacity' for civil servants. This portal has online courses on technology, administration, law and education. A similar portal can be made for the CARICOM countries,” Modi said.

CARICOM heads of government and Modi last met in 2019 on the margins of the 74th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), where they discussed cooperation modalities in renewable energy and climate change through a USD 150 million credit line from India.

Also read: Nations' security and prosperity closely tied to oceans: PM Modi During the summit, Guyana President Irfaan Ali said,"(I want to) thank you and the people of India for your selfless attributes when you delivered to this region the first set of vaccines during the COVID pandemic.”

Ali also said, "India has an influential voice in international community. You are launching a device of the Global South. Your recent chairmanship of G20…underscores your commitment advancing the aspirations of the Global South."

"We commend India's unwavering commitment to the sustainable development of the region, especially in this intricate and interconnected era of globalisation, it is evident to us that the challenges we face can only be effectively addressed..."

According to the MEA, there are around 3,20,000 people of Indian origin in Guyana.

Modi’s whirlwind tour

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is a grouping of twenty-one countries: 15 Member States and six Associate Members, according to its website.

It is home to approximately sixteen million citizens, 60 per cent of whom are under the age of 30, and from the main ethnic groups of Indigenous Peoples, Africans, Indians, Europeans, Chinese, Portuguese and Javanese, the website said.

Also read: PM Modi: India gives high priority to ties with Nigeria

The prime minister arrived in Guyana from Brazil where he attended the G20 Summit and also met with global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Earlier, Modi travelled to Nigeria, where he held bilateral talks with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and interacted with the Indian community.

(With inputs from agencies)