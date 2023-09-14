INDIA meeting: No consensus on seat-sharing; first joint rally in poll-bound MP

The Opposition’s 28-party INDIA coalition has decided to hold its first joint rally in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s capital, Bhopal, in the first week of October though a formula for seat-sharing arrangement between its constituents for the 2024 Lok Sabha battle still remains elusive.

The INDIA bloc’s apex decision-making body, the coordination committee, held its first meeting in Delhi on Wednesday (September 13). The three-hour-long discussions that took place at the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar could not arrive at a consensus on the seat-sharing formula and the 12 parties represented at the meeting decided that at least the preliminary talks on the issue must be held at the state level since contours of an electoral alliance will differ from one state to another.

Seat-sharing talks to be completed by Oct 15

Sources told The Federal that the 12 coordination committee members present at the meeting – the only absentee was Trinamool Congress’s Abhishek Banerjee as he had been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in Kolkata earlier in the day – agreed that while drawing a broad framework for seat-sharing must be left to state leaders of the constituent parties, the top leadership of each outfit should step in to resolve any stalemate.

Committee member and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah suggested that Lok Sabha seats presently held by different INDIA bloc parties must be excluded from the discussions on seat-sharing “unless a party wishes to surrender the seat to an ally”. Abdullah proposed that the focus must be on dividing those constituencies among INDIA allies which are currently held by the BJP, its allies or outfits that are part of neither coalition – NDA or INDIA.

The panel’s members from parties such as the AAP, JD (U), SP and RJD advised that a bulk of the seat-sharing discussions must be completed by October 15. However, following reservations expressed by Pawar and Congress nominee KC Venugopal against setting a deadline, the coordination committee chose to state in its joint statement that a decision on seat-sharing will be taken by member parties “at the earliest”. Sources said that though an official deadline for completing the discussions was not decided upon, there was a “broad consensus” that barring some seats where more than one party has a strong claim, the exercise for dividing a majority of the constituencies among the allies “should be completed by October end”.

Pawar is learnt to have stressed on the need for all constituents to “be realistic” in demanding a share of the seats and “not turn the dialogue into a prestige issue” as the goal of the alliance is to “win and not just contest” the maximum number of seats against the BJP. The NCP supremo, sources said, cited the example of Maharashtra and said that his party has already been having cordial informal discussions with allies, Congress and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena in which “winnability factor” has been given primacy in deciding which constituency should be contested by an ally.

Chaddha's suggestion on seat-sharing

Though Wednesday’s discussions placed a premium on each party being pragmatic in seeking a share of the seats, sources told The Federal that a suggestion made strongly by AAP’s Raghav Chaddha and reiterated by the CPI’s D. Raja could further complicate the already tricky seat-sharing discussions.

Until now, the understanding among constituents of the INDIA coalition had been that their seat-sharing arrangement must be exclusively for the Lok Sabha polls as several of the bloc’s members are pitted against each other electorally at the state level. On Wednesday though, Chaddha left some members, particularly Congress’s Venugopal, surprised when he insisted that the seat-sharing arrangement must also extend to Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where Assembly polls are due two months from now.

A coordination committee member, however, said the blame for giving Chaddha a chance to seek seat-sharing for Assembly polls too rests with Venugopal. Chaddha is learnt to have taken his cue from Venugopal who mentioned that the Congress was in the process of finalising a seat-sharing arrangement with Left Front constituents for the Telangana polls, which will coincide with Assembly elections in MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Mizoram. The CPI’s Raja concurred with Venugopal and took the chance to suggest that the INDIA coalition must have state-wise alliances for Assembly polls too.

Sources said while Raja’s insistence for a seat-sharing arrangement for Assembly polls was not a matter of concern as he was merely alluding to an ongoing negotiation, Chaddha’s call for a similar exercise in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan is bound to unsettle the Congress. The Congress is determined to contest the polls in these three states on its own.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has announced plans to field candidates in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan – some candidates have also been declared – though his party has no electoral presence in these states. Congress sources told The Federal that though the party’s alliance talks with the Left Front for the Telangana polls are a reality, there is “no question of sharing electoral space with AAP in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan”.