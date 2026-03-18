LPG shortages remain ‘worrisome’ despite stable crude supply: Govt

The government on Wednesday (March 18) said that the situation in the country regarding supply of LPG amid the West Asia conflict was “still worrisome” while assuring that availability of crude oil remained normal.

Production rises, shortages flagged

Addressing an inter-ministerial media briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, further revealed that although there has been an improvement in online booking, there are still long queues at distributors.

"Our crude availability is normal, and our refineries are operating at the optimal levels," said Sharma.

Also Read: Govt says energy crisis ‘a concern’ amid Iran conflict, assures stable LPG supply

"LPG issue is still worrisome. There is an improvement in online booking. But it is also true that there are long lines at distributors'," she added, as quoted by ANI.

However, the Centre assured that domestic LPG production of LPG has increased by 40 per cent, adding that dry outs have been reported at retail outlets. It also urged the people not to rush the purchase of LPG cylinders.

Sharma asserted that the country has sufficient stocks of aviation turbine fuel, and there has been no price increase by oil companies.

Govt’s PNG push amid pressure

The government on Monday said that steps are being taken to expand Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure across the country amid concerns over energy supplies due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, while urging a gradual shift away from conventional LPG in urban centres.

Also Read: Congress, BJP lock horns in Rajya Sabha over LPG crisis amid West Asia tensions

Addressing the situation, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas indicated that commercial users, particularly in large cities, are being encouraged to adopt PNG. Several city gas distribution (CGD) companies have also introduced incentives to facilitate this transition as part of efforts to ease pressure on LPG availability.

In a communication to states and Union Territories, the Centre has asked authorities to expedite approvals for CGD pipeline projects and remove procedural delays that could slow down expansion. Alternate fuels such as kerosene and coal have also been activated for select sectors, including hospitality and restaurants.

Tankers arrive, imports continue

Meanwhile, officials said that an Indian-flagged tanker, ‘Jag Laadki’, carrying about 80,886 metric tonnes of crude oil, reached Mundra Port in Gujarat on Wednesday.

A day earlier, LPG carrier ‘Nanda Devi’ had docked at Vadinar port with 46,500 metric tonnes of LPG after passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Another vessel, ‘Shivalik’, arrived at Mundra earlier this week.

Port role and energy security

Adani Ports, which operates Mundra, said the crude shipment on Jag Laadki was sourced from the United Arab Emirates and loaded at Fujairah.

"Measuring 274.19 metres in length overall and 50.04 metres in beam, the tanker boasts a deadweight tonnage of approximately 164,716 tonnes and a gross tonnage of about 84,735 tonnes," it said.

Also Read: Jaishankar says no sweeping arrangement, talks with Iran ongoing as ships pass Hormuz

"The tanker's arrival at the Mundra Port underscores the facility's critical role in handling substantial crude imports," it added.

"This delivery supports major refinery relies on such shipments to maintain operations and bolster India's energy security during supply disruptions in the region," Adani Ports said. The company also said the port ensured safe berthing and coordination for the vessel.

(With agency inputs)