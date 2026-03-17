Govt says energy crisis ‘a concern’ amid Iran conflict, assures stable LPG supply

The Centre on Tuesday (March 17) admitted that the energy crisis in the country remains a cause of concern in view of the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel. However, the government urged the people not to panic over the matter of LPG supplies.

Speaking to reporters, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, urged people to ensure prudent use of LPG, adding that they can also use alternate sources for cooking.

'Supplies stable, online booking rises'

She further stated that LPG supplies and cylinder deliveries for all domestic consumers remain normal, adding that nearly 94 per cent of the bookings were being done online.

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"On the issue of LPG, I would like to reiterate that the situation still remains a matter of concern. However, no LPG distributor is facing a dry-out situation at present. In addition, LPG supplies and cylinder deliveries for all domestic consumers are continuing as usual. With regard to online booking, I would like to inform you that there has been a significant improvement, and as of today, nearly 94% of cylinder bookings are being made online,” said Sharma.

“There has also been an improvement in the delivery authentication code system, which has now reached 76%. As far as commercial LPG supplies are concerned, these were initially completely halted but were later partially restored," she added as quoted by the Times of India.

State allocations underway

Stating that cylinders currently at the disposal of state governments and Union Territories were also being distributed, adding that several state governments, including those of Bihar, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, ave issued allocation orders with regard to non-domestic LPG.

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"Petrol and diesel are available in sufficient quantity. Regarding natural gas, as I told you, the Government of India is making efforts, and it would be beneficial if all commercial LPG consumers shifted to PNG," she added.

Crackdown on hoarding, raids intensify

Sharma also warned against hoarding and black marketing of LPG, stating that steps have been put in place to keep distribution steady across the country.

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She referred to the ongoing enforcement action being carried out in multiple states. “Regarding enforcement action, so far, about twelve thousand raids have been conducted in the last few days,” said Sharma, adding that the action has led to significant seizures.

“About 15,000 cylinders have been seized... Yesterday in Delhi, about 600 cylinders were seized,” she said.

State-wise enforcement details

Detailing state-level operations, she noted that inspections have intensified in key regions. "Similarly, in Uttar Pradesh, about 450 inspections and raids have been conducted in the last few days. Ten people have also been arrested.”

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“In Jammu and Kashmir, five hundred and sixty-four raids have been conducted, FIRs have been filed, and arrests have also been made,” she added.

She said that similar drives have taken place in southern and central states.

Inspections expand across regions

“In Kerala, about a thousand raids and inspections have been conducted, and domestic and commercial cylinders have been seized,” said Sharma.

“In Madhya Pradesh, too, about twelve hundred raids have been conducted, and about eighteen hundred cylinders have been seized,” she added.

“Inspection teams… have also been activated, and surprise inspections have been conducted at about two and a half thousand retail outlets and LPG distributorships,” said Sharma.