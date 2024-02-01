INDIA leaders hold meet after Soren’s arrest; ‘blow to federalism’, says Kharge

Top leaders of the Opposition bloc INDIA met on Wednesday (January 31) evening and discussed the situation arising after the resignation and arrest of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. The meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence was attended by Sonia Gandhi, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, and DMK leader TR Baalu, among others. Soren’s Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is a constituent of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), formed by more than two dozen Opposition parties to take on the BJP unitedly in the Lok Sabha elections due in April-May. Soren was arrested on Wednesday in a money-laundering case after resigning as the Jharkhand chief minister, while state transport minister Champai Soren’s name was proposed as the new CM.

जो मोदी जी के साथ नहीं गया, वो जेल जाएगा। झारखंड के मुख्यमंत्री, श्री हेमंत सोरेन पर ED लगाकर उनका त्यागपत्र देने को मजबूर करना Federalism की धज्जियाँ उड़ाना है। PMLA के प्रावधानों को draconian बनाकर विपक्ष के नेताओं को डराना-धमकाना, भाजपा की Tool Kit का हिस्सा है। षड्यंत्र… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 31, 2024

“Blow to federalism” Earlier on Wednesday, Kharge said “forcing” Soren to resign after putting the ED up against him was “a blow to federalism”. Soren resigned as chief minister on Wednesday evening after over seven hours of questioning by the ED on money-laundering charges linked to alleged land fraud. Thereafter, he was arrested by the agency. Targeting the government over the development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that agencies such as the ED, CBI, and the I-T Department “are no longer government agencies, now they have become BJP’s ‘eliminate opposition cell’.” In a post in Hindi on X, Kharge said, “The one who did not go with (Narendra) Modi ji will go to jail. Putting ED against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and forcing him to resign is a blow to federalism.”

ED, CBI, IT आदि अब सरकारी एजेंसियां नहीं रहीं, अब यह भाजपा की ‘विपक्ष मिटाओ सेल’ बन चुकी हैं।खुद भ्रष्टाचार में डूबी भाजपा सत्ता की सनक में लोकतंत्र को तबाह करने का अभियान चला रही है। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 31, 2024