India, Kuwait vow stronger counter-terror ties, flay cross-border terrorism

India and Kuwait on Sunday (December 22) vowed to enhance counter-terror cooperation while unequivocally condemning terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorist activities.

Ways to deal with the challenge of terrorism figured in talks between the two sides during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Gulf nation.



“The two sides unequivocally condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism and called for disrupting of terrorism financing networks and safe havens, and dismantling of terror infrastructure,” a joint statement said.

The reference to cross-border terrorism comes amid Pakistan's support to terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi on Sunday held extensive talks with Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah with a focus on giving new momentum to the overall bilateral ties.

Following talks between Modi and the Emir, the two sides elevated their ties to a strategic partnership.

The joint statement said the two sides discussed ways and means to promote cooperation in cybersecurity, including the prevention of the use of cyberspace for terrorism, radicalisation and disturbing social harmony.



It said it was agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terror operations, information and intelligence sharing and exchange experiences and best practices.

“Expressing appreciation of their ongoing bilateral cooperation in the area of security, both sides agreed to enhance cooperation in counter-terrorism operations, information and intelligence sharing, developing and exchanging experiences, best practices and technologies, capacity building and to strengthen cooperation in law enforcement, anti-money laundering,” according to the statement.



