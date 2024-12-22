PM Modi in Kuwait | 10 things to know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been on a two-day visit to Kuwait, the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the Gulf nation in 43 years.

Modi reached Kuwait on Saturday at the invitation of Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

“PM @narendramodi arrives at the Bayan Palace in Kuwait to a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour. Warmly received by HH Sheikh Ahmed Abdullah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, PM of Kuwait,” Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.



Also read: PM Modi's visit to Kuwait to open new chapter in bilateral ties: MEA

The Federal takes you through some of the highlights of PM Modi’s Kuwait visit that makes it historic in more ways than one.

First Indian PM to visit Kuwait in 43 years

“It takes you four hours to come here from India, but it took an Indian PM four decades to come here again,” said PM Modi while referring to the fact that he was the first Indian PM to visit Kuwait in 43 years.

Addressing a large gathering of the Indian community during ‘Hala Modi’ event at the Sheikh Saad Al-Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex, Modi emphasised that this is a “special moment” for him.

“You have filled Kuwait's canvas with colours of Indian skills, mixed essence of India's talent, technology and tradition,” said the PM, underlining that he is here not just to meet the Indian community but to celebrate their achievements.

Indians form 21 per cent (1 million) of the total population of Kuwait and 30 per cent of its work-force (approximately 9 lakh). Indian workers top the private sector as well as the domestic sector workforce list, according to the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

Awarded Kuwait’s highest civilian award

Prime Minister Modi was on Sunday awarded Kuwait's highest honour ‘The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer’. It is the 20th international award bestowed upon him by a country.

‘The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer’ is a knighthood order of Kuwait. It is awarded to Heads of State and foreign Sovereigns and members of foreign royal families in sign of friendship.

It has been previously awarded to foreign leaders like Bill Clinton, Prince Charles and George Bush.

The award was given to Prime Minister Modi for strengthening ties between the two nations, Kuwait's state-run news agency KUNA reported.



Watch | Why Modi's visit to Kuwait matters

'India has technology, manpower for New Kuwait'

Prime Minister Modi said on Saturday that India has the skill, technology, innovation and manpower that the “New Kuwait” needs. He said the two countries are connected with the bonds of the heart.

“India and Kuwait are located on two shores of Arabian Sea; it's not just diplomacy that connects us, but also bonds of the heart. Relationship between India and Kuwait is one of civilization, sea, affection, trade, and commerce,” he said while addressing the Indian diaspora at the ‘Hala Modi’ event.

“Kuwait, through trade and innovation, wants to be a dynamic economy. India is also focusing on innovation and strengthening its economy... India has the skill, technology, innovation and manpower that ‘New Kuwait’ needs,” he added.

Signs Arabic editions of Ramayana, Mahabharata

PM Modi also met two Kuwaiti nationals who translated and published India’s two iconic epics, Mahabharata and Ramayana, in Arabic. The prime minister also signed copies of the Arabic versions of the two epics.

He met Abdulla Al Baroun, who translated both Ramayana and Mahabharata in Arabic, and Abdul Lateef Al-Nesef, who published the Arabic versions of these epics. He had mentioned about this in his monthly radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'.

“Happy to see Arabic translations of the Ramayan and Mahabharat. I compliment Abdullah Al-Baroun and Abdul Lateef Al-Nesef for their efforts in translating and publishing it. Their initiative highlights the popularity of Indian culture globally,” Modi said in a post on X along with pictures.



During Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address in October, he had highlighted their work and said that “this work is not just a translation, but a bridge between two great cultures. It is developing a new understanding of Indian literature in the Arab world.”

Meets 101-year-old former IFS officer

The prime minister also met Mangal Sain Handa, a 101-year-old retired Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer living in Kuwait.



Also read: PM Modi: Indian manpower, skills will help build 'New Kuwait'

Upon his arrival, PM Modi visited a hotel where he graciously met Handa. The meeting was arranged following a request on X (formerly Twitter) by Handa’s granddaughter, Shreya Juneja, who described her grandfather as a "great admirer" of the Prime Minister.

“Humble request to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi to meet my 101-year-old Nanaji, ex-IFS officer, in Kuwait during tomorrow's interaction with the Indian Diaspora. Nana @MangalSainHanda is a great admirer of yours. Details have been emailed to your office,” Shreya posted on X.

PM Modi was quick to say yes to the meeting. “Absolutely! I look forward to meeting @MangalSainHanda Ji in Kuwait today,” he wrote back.

Lending new momentum to bilateral ties

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday held extensive talks with Kuwait’s Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah with a focus on imparting new momentum to India-Kuwait relations, especially in areas of trade, investment and energy.

“We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security. In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come,” said Modi.

India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.

The Gulf nation is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

Meeting India’s growing energy demand

As India’s sixth-largest crude supplier and fourth-largest LPG provider, Kuwait plays a vital role in meeting India's growing energy demands.

PM Modi noted the immense potential for collaboration as India emerges as the world’s third-largest energy consumer.

Indian exports to Kuwait reached USD 2 billion for the first time, while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceed USD 10 billion.



Also read: PM Modi in Kuwait meets translator, publisher of 'Mahabharata', 'Ramayana' in Arabic

Attends opening ceremony of Arabian Gulf Cup

PM Modi attended the opening ceremony of the 26th Arabian Gulf Cup in Kuwait as the 'Guest of Honour' upon the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait.

Modi joined the Amir, the Crown Prince, and the prime minister of Kuwait in witnessing the grand opening ceremony. He also took to social media platform X and said this grand sporting event "celebrates the spirit of football in the region".

"Attended the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup. This grand sporting event celebrates the spirit of football in the region. I thank His Highness Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of Kuwait, for inviting me to witness this event," he said.

Kuwait is hosting the biennial Arabian Gulf Cup with participation from eight countries, including GCC nations, Iraq, and Yemen. This football tournament is one of the most prominent sporting events in the region.

Meets Indian workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp

PM Modi on Sunday interacted with the Indian workers working in Kuwait and lauded them for their contribution to the country's development.

Visiting the Gulf Spic Labour Camp, where more than 90% inhabitants are Indians, Modi spoke about the aspirations of Indian workers and linked them to his vision for a "Viksit Bharat 2047".

“I talk about Viksit Bharat 2047 because the labour brothers of my country who have come so far to work also think about how an international airport can be made in his village. This aspiration is the strength of my country," the prime minister said.

Modi’s visit comes months after over 45 Indians were killed in a devastating fire in a building housing foreign workers in southern Kuwait's Mangaf locality in June.



Also read: PM Modi meets Indian expats at labour camp in Kuwait

Glad to see ‘Made in India’ products: Modi

In an exclusive chat with Kuwait's state media, PM Modi hailed India's relations with Kuwait and how trade and commerce were two important pillars of the bilateral relationship.

"We are very happy to see 'Made in India' products, particularly in automobile, electrical and mechanical machinery and telecom segment, make new inroads in Kuwait," Modi said, stressing how diversification to non-oil trade was important to achieving greater bilateral trade.

He also recalled how discoveries in Falaika Island were proof of trade between India and Kuwait since time immemorial. "The Indian rupee was a legal tender in Kuwait till 1961. This shows how closely our economies were integrated," he said.