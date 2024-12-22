India and Kuwait sign 4 MoUs as PM Modi holds talks with top leaders

India and Kuwait on Sunday (December 22) inked a key pact on forging deeper defence ties as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held extensive talks with the top leaders of the Gulf nation, including Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on ways to intensify the overall trajectory of bilateral cooperation.

Besides the Emir, Modi held wide-ranging talks with Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah and Crown Prince Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah with a focus on giving new momentum to the overall bilateral ties.

MoU on defence

In their delegation-level talks, the two prime ministers discussed a roadmap to strengthen the strategic partnership in diverse areas including trade, investment, energy, defence, security, health, education, technology and people-to-people ties, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence will provide for cooperation in the areas of defence industries, supply of defence equipment, joint exercises, training, exchange of personnel and experts and collaboration in research and development, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (Overseas Indian Affairs) in the MEA, said at a media briefing.

Three more MoUs

Three other MoUs were also inked that will facilitate cooperation in areas of sports, culture and solar energy.

In the meetings, the Indian side also showed keen interest in intensifying its cooperation with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) through Kuwait's presidency of the influential grouping.

In the meeting between Modi and the Emir at the majestic Bayan Palace, the two leaders deliberated on boosting ties in areas of information technology, pharmaceuticals, fintech, infrastructure and security.

Modi thanks Emir

Modi thanked the Emir for ensuring the well-being of over one million Indians in Kuwait while the Kuwaiti leader expressed appreciation for the contribution of the community in the development journey of the Gulf nation.

In a post on 'X', Modi described his meeting with the Emir as "excellent".

"Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure and security," he said.

Ceremonial welcome

"In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come," he added.

On his arrival at the Bayan Palace, Modi was given a ceremonial welcome and received by Kuwaiti Prime Minister Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In the meeting with Crown Prince Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, Modi conveyed that India attaches utmost importance to its bilateral relations with Kuwait.

"The leaders acknowledged that bilateral relations were progressing well and welcomed their elevation to a strategic partnership," the MEA said.

It said the two leaders emphasised close coordination between both sides in the UN and other multilateral fora.

"The prime minister expressed confidence that India-GCC relations will be further strengthened under the Presidency of Kuwait," the MEA said.

The Crown Prince hosted a banquet in honour of Modi.

First Indian PM in 43 years to visit Kuwait

Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday on a two-day trip - the first to this Gulf nation by an Indian prime minister in 43 years.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the talks between the prime minister and the Emir focused on exploring ways to take India-Kuwait ties to "new heights".

In their discussions, Modi and the Kuwaiti Emir recalled the strong historical and friendly ties between the two countries and reaffirmed their full commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation.

Modi lauds Kuwait's new initiatives

It said Modi appreciated the new initiatives being undertaken by Kuwait to fulfill its 'Vision 2035' and congratulated the Emir for the successful holding of the summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) earlier this month.

The GCC is an influential grouping comprising the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar and Kuwait. The total volume of India's trade with GCC countries stood at USD 184.46 billion in the financial year 2022-23.

Modi also expressed his gratitude for inviting him on Saturday as a 'Guest of Honour' at the opening ceremony of the Arabian Gulf Cup.

The Emir reciprocated Modi's sentiments and expressed appreciation for India's role as a valued partner in Kuwait and the Gulf region, the MEA said in a statement.

It said the Kuwaiti leader looked forward to a greater role and contribution of India towards the realisation of Kuwait's 'Vision 2035'.

The prime minister also invited the Emir to visit India.

India-Kuwait bilateral trade

The Gulf nation is among India's top trading partners, with bilateral trade valued at USD 10.47 billion in the financial year 2023-24.

Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude supplier, meeting 3 per cent of the country's energy needs.

Indian exports to Kuwait reached USD 2 billion for the first time, while investments by the Kuwait Investment Authority in India exceeded USD 10 billion.

The last Indian prime minister to visit Kuwait was Indira Gandhi in 1981.

India is among the top trading partners of Kuwait. The Indian community is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait.

Know about the 4 MoUs signed between India and Kuwait

1. Cooperation in the field of Defence

This MoU will institutionalise bilateral cooperation in the area of defence. Key areas of cooperation include training, exchange of personnel and experts, joint exercises, cooperation in defence industry, supply of defence equipment, and collaboration in research and development, among others.

2. Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) between India and Kuwait for the years 2025-2029.

The CEP will facilitate greater cultural exchanges in art, music, dance, literature and theatre, cooperation in preservation of cultural heritage, research and development in the area of culture and organizing of festivals.

3. Executive Programme (EP) for Cooperation in the Field of Sports (2025-2028)

The Executive Programme will strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of sports between India and Kuwait by promoting exchange of visits of sports leaders for experience sharing, participation in programs and projects in the field of sports, exchange of expertise in sports medicine, sports management, sports media, sports science, among others.

4. Kuwait’s membership in the International Solar Alliance (ISA)

The International Solar Alliance collectively covers the deployment of solar energy and addresses key common challenges to the scaling up of use of solar energy to help member countries develop low-carbon growth trajectories.

