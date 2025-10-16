Trump claims Modi assured him India will stop buying Russian oil

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (October 15) said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally assured him that his country would stop buying Russian oil.

“So I was not happy that India was buying oil, and he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia,” Trump told reporters during a White House event. “That's a big step. Now we're going to get China to do the same thing.”



The change, which has not been confirmed by the Indian government, would boost Trump's efforts to pressure Moscow to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

No reaction from India yet

The Indian embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“There will be no oil. He's not buying oil,” Trump said. The change will not take place immediately, he said, but “within a short period of time”.

Trump's remarks come a week after his trade representative, Jamieson Greer, claimed that India was diversifying away from Russian oil. The statements come amid continuous US efforts to end India's energy trade with Moscow.

“The Indians are pragmatic and I think they're already diversifying away from Russian oil,” Greer alleged at the Economic Club of New York. In conversation with journalist Maria Bartiromo, Greer further said that the US was not trying “to dictate” India's relations with other countries.

Trump to meet Zelenskyy

Trump has been frustrated by his inability to force an end to the war in Ukraine, which began with Russia's invasion almost four years ago. He has expressed dissatisfaction with Russian President Vladimir Putin, whom he increasingly describes as the primary obstacle to a resolution. He is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday.



India is the second biggest purchaser of Russian oil, after China, and Trump punished India with higher tariffs in August. The US President levied 50 per cent tariffs on India, among the highest in the world, including an additional 25 per cent duties on account of the purchase of Russian oil.

