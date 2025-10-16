Russia defends crude oil trade with India amid Trump’s remarks

Russian crude oil is the most effective option on the global market, said Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov on Thursday (October 16), adding that Russia’s energy ties with Russia are in line with New Delhi's national interests. He also said that Russia will not interfere between India and the US.

The remarks come hours after US President Donald Trump claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured him that India would stop buying Russian crude oil.

"Russian energy remains the most cost-effective option on the global market, and Russia has consistently honoured its commitments while showing flexibility in developing alternative logistics and payment systems in the face of attempts to disrupt this cooperation," said the Russian ambassador.

Also Read: 'Priority to safeguard national interest,' says India on Trump’s Russian oil claim

‘Russian crude one-third of India's total hydrocarbon imports’

Alipov also said that Russian crude oil accounts for around one-third of India's total hydrocarbon imports. Describing Russia as India’s "most reliable energy partner", he said that there was a scope for enhancing bilateral ties in the fields of defence, trade, connectivity and technology.

The Russian ambassador hailed the India-Russia strategic partnership as a "stabilising force" in global affairs and a powerful driver of economic growth."

Also Read: Trump claims Modi assured him India will stop buying Russian oil

On Indo-Russia ties

"This kind of relationship is in increasing demand worldwide as we collectively navigate an era of unprecedented geopolitical turbulence," he added.

As for Trump’s remarks and whether India will stop purchasing Russian crude oil, Alipov said that the question should be raised with the Indian government, adding that New Delhi was dealing with the matter, having in mind the national interests of this country in the first place. "Our cooperation in the energy sector is very much in tune with those interests," he said.

Also Read: India diversifying away from Russian oil, says Trump aide, Jamieson Greer

India’s response to Trump

Earlier in the day, India responded to the US president’s remarks by stating that it is “broad-basing and diversifying” its energy sources to adapt to market dynamics. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that India’s top priority has always been to safeguard consumer interests amid global energy volatility. He noted that New Delhi’s import decisions are guided solely by national interest, while also highlighting efforts to expand energy partnerships with Washington.

“Ensuring stable energy prices and secured supplies have been the twin goals of our energy policy,” Jaiswal said, reiterating that India’s strategy involves “broad-basing our energy sourcing and diversifying as appropriate to meet market conditions.”

Also Read: Trump aide targets India in trade dispute, says New Delhi needs fixing

The backdrop

The debate comes amid tensions between India and the United States over New Delhi’s continued import of Russian petroleum products despite Western sanctions, a move that has strained bilateral relations.

Speaking in Washington, Trump told reporters that “he (Modi) has assured me there will be no oil purchases from Russia.” The US president added that while India may not halt imports instantly, the process to phase them out has begun. “It (process) has started. He can’t do it immediately. It’s a little bit of a process, but the process is going to be over soon,” Trump said.

(With agency inputs)