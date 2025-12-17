India summons Bangladesh High Commissioner after threat to High Commission in Dhaka

India on Wednesday (December 17) summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah in the wake of security concerns as the Indian High Commission in Dhaka received a threat.

The development comes days after the senior leader of Bangladesh’s newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), Hasnat Abdullah, said that Dhaka should “isolate” India’s northeastern states and extend support to separatist elements in the region, if New Delhi attempted to destabilise his country.

Abdullah, known for his anti-India stand, had claimed that the Northeastern states were geographically 'vulnerable' as they were dependent on the narrow Siliguri Corridor, also called the 'Chicken's Neck', for connectivity with the Indian mainland.

What Bangladesh High Commissioner said

Earlier, during Bangladesh's Victory Day was celebrated at the Embassy of Bangladesh in Delhi, High Commissioner M Riaz Hamidullah said that his country was committed to fulfilling its people's aspirations, particularly those of the younger generation, while pointing out the country’s large young population.

He further stated that Bangladesh and India share a mutually beneficial relationship, focusing on prosperity, peace, and regional security, adding that the two countries share mutual interdependence.

"The whole of Bangladesh, and all of us, are committed to fulfilling the aspirations of our people, especially the younger generation. We have a very young demography... We believe our relationship with India is in our shared interest. We have mutual interdependence... We are fully focused on prosperity, peace, and security in the region,” said Hamidullah as quoted by ANI.

Jaishankar’s Bijoy Dibosh greetings

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conveyed his greetings to Bangladesh on the occasion of Bijoy Dibosh. In a post on X, Jaishankar extended wishes to Foreign Affairs Adviser Mohammad Touhid Hossain, the interim government and the people of Bangladesh.

The Indian High Commission in Bangladesh said that as part of commemorations marking the 54th anniversary of the Liberation War, eight Muktijoddhas, along with two serving officers of the Bangladesh Armed Forces travelled to India on December 14, 2025, to take part in Vijay Diwas celebrations in Kolkata.

In a reciprocal gesture, eight Indian war veterans and two serving officers of the Indian Armed Forces arrived in Dhaka on December 15, 2025, to participate in Bangladesh’s Victory Day events.

Himanta slams Bangladesh leader’s remark

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that a section of Bangladeshis has been repeatedly saying that India's North East should be merged with the neighbouring country, which is ''irresponsible and dangerous'' and India will not remain silent on this.

''For the last one year, statements have been coming again and again from that country that the states of North East India should be separated and made a part of Bangladesh,'' the chief minister said on the sidelines of a programme in Lumding.

''India is a very big country, a nuclear nation and the fourth largest economy in the world. How can Bangladesh even think about it?'' He said that even thinking about it was ''wrong, but the thought process of people of Bangladesh was bad,” he added.

(With agency inputs)