India, Cambodia condemn demolition of Hindu deity statue by Thai Army

The alleged demolition of a statue of a Hindu deity by the Thai Army on the Thailand-Cambodia border drew condemnation from Cambodia and India, with both sides criticisingthe targeting of a religious place.

‘Statue inside Cambodian territory’

The Cambodian authorities stated that the statue, built in 201,4 was inside their territory. The statue “was inside our territory in the An Ses area," said Kim Chanpanha, a Cambodian government spokesman in the border province of Preah Vihear, reported AFP.

The report further stated that a search on Google Maps showed that the statue was located around 400 metres from the border line.

"We condemn the destruction of ancient temples and statues that Buddhist and Hindu followers worship," said Chanpanha.

‘Disrespectful’, says India

Reacting to the incident, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday described the demolition of the statue as “disrespectful”.

New Delhi stated that such "disrespectful" acts hurt the sentiments of followers worldwide, even as it urged both Thailand and Cambodia to resolve their border dispute through dialogue and diplomacy.

"We have seen reports on the demolition of a statue of a Hindu religious deity, built in recent times, and located in an area affected by the ongoing Thai-Cambodia border dispute," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

‘Hindu, Buddhist deities revered in the region’

"Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage," he said.

Jaiswal was responding to a media query on the issue. "Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place," he said.

"We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives, and damage to property and heritage," Jaiswal added.

The backdrop

The border clashes between the two Southeast Asian countries erupted in July. Both countries agreed on a ceasefire in July that was brokered by US President Donald Trump. The fight broke out again this month.

The conflict between Thailand and Cambodia reignited earlier this month, leaving more than 40 people dead and displacing around one million others, media reports said.

Both sides have blamed each other for triggering the fighting and have traded accusations of attacks on civilians. Cambodian authorities have repeatedly alleged that Thai forces damaged temples along the disputed border during the clashes, while Thailand has claimed that Cambodia was positioning troops at centuries-old stone structures in the area.

(With agency inputs)