Thai, Cambodian leaders to meet in Malaysia to resolve border conflict

Thai and Cambodian leaders are slated to hold talks on Monday (July 28) in Malaysia to resolve the border conflict between the two countries, a spokesperson for the Thai prime minister's office said on Sunday (July 27).

According to Reuters, the talks will begin at 3 pm local time on Monday. Thai PMO spokesperson Jirayu Huangsap, said acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai will attend Monday's talks in response to an invitation from Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim “to discuss peace efforts in the region,” AP reported.

Huangsap said that Anwar was acting in his capacity as chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Reuters said Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet is also slated to attend the meeting.

Deadly clash, 34 dead so far

A clash broke out between Thailand and Cambodia in late May following the killing of a Cambodian soldier during a border clash. While forces were reinforced on either sides of the border, the fighting flared up on Thursday (July 24) after a land mine explosion along the border wounded five Thai soldiers. Both sides blamed each other for starting the clashes. Both countries recalled their ambassadors and Thailand closed its border crossings with Cambodia.

The conflict so far has claimed at least 34 lives including 13 civilians in Thailand and eight in Cambodia. Authorities, as per Reuters, say over 2 lakh people have been evacuated from border areas to safer locations.

Trump’s warning

The ceasefire meeting also comes following US President Donald Trump's warning to end the border dispute. Anwar too, had proposed a truce between the two countries last week.

Trump on Saturday (July 26) posted on Truth Social that he spoke to the leaders of Thailand and Cambodia and suggested he would not move forward with trade agreements with either country if the hostilities continued. He later said both sides agreed to meet to negotiate a ceasefire.

Ready for unconditional ceasefire: Cambodian PM

Cambodian Prime Minister Manet said earlier on Sunday that his country agreed to pursue an “immediate and unconditional ceasefire.” He said Trump told him that Thailand had also agreed to halt attacks following the US president's conversation with Phumtham.

He said he tasked his deputy, Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, to coordinate next steps with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and to engage directly with Thailand's foreign minister to implement the ceasefire.

Thailand expects ‘sincere intention’

Thailand expressed cautious support. Wechayachai thanked Trump and said that Thailand agreed in principle to a ceasefire but stressed the need for “sincere intention” from Cambodia, the Thai Foreign Ministry said. Wechayachai called for swift bilateral talks to discuss concrete steps toward a peaceful resolution, it said.

Fighting continues

Even as diplomatic efforts are underway to end the conflict, fighting continued on Sunday along parts of the contested border, with both sides refusing to budge and trading blame over renewed shelling and troop movements.

Colonel Richa Suksowanont, a Thai army deputy spokesperson, told AP that Cambodian forces fired heavy artillery into Surin province, including at civilian homes, early Sunday.

Also read: Hours after Trump 'brokers' peace, Cambodia, Thailand resume fighting He said Cambodia also launched rocket attacks targeting the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple, claimed by both countries, and other areas in a bid to reclaim territory secured by Thai troops. Thai forces responded with long-range artillery to strike Cambodian artillery and rocket launchers.

‘Battlefield ops will continue’

Richa said Trump's efforts to mediate were a “separate matter.” The battlefield operations will continue and a ceasefire can only happen if Cambodia formally initiates negotiations, he added.

“Any cessation of hostilities cannot be reached while Cambodia is severely lacking in good faith and repeatedly violating the basic principles of human rights and humanitarian law," Thailand's Foreign Ministry said separately.

Thailand escalating violence: Cambodia

Cambodian Defence Ministry spokesperson Lt. General Maly Socheata accused Thai forces of escalating the violence with bombardment of Cambodian territory early on Sunday, followed by a "large-scale incursion" involving tanks and ground troops in multiple areas.

“Such actions undermine all efforts toward peaceful resolution and expose Thailand's clear intent to escalate rather than de-escalate the conflict,” she said.