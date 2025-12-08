Thailand launches air strikes near disputed Cambodia border; truce in jeopardy

A Thai soldier was killed and several others wounded after Thailand launched air strikes along a disputed section of the border with Cambodia, marking the most serious escalation since the two countries agreed to a ceasefire earlier this year.

The renewed violence risks disrupting months of diplomacy, including a high-profile truce brokered by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. The incident follows mutual accusations from both nations of violating the ceasefire agreement.

Thai army spokesman Major General Winthai Suvaree said the strikes followed what Bangkok described as repeated Cambodian violations of the ceasefire in recent days. “The Army received reports that Thai soldiers were attacked with supporting fire weapons, resulting in one soldier killed and four wounded," he said.

While Cambodia's ministry of defence confirmed the strikes in his statement and added that the country did not retaliate and “continues to monitor the situation vigilantly”. “On the morning of December 8, 2025, around 05.04 AM, the Thai military forces launched an attack on the Cambodian forces in An Ses area, Preah Vihear province,” the statement read.

'Grave violation'

In July, five days of clashes erupted between Thailand and Cambodia, leaving 43 dead and displacing about 300,000 people before a truce was reached. The July fighting displaced civilians, stalled cross-border trade, and prompted urgent international mediation.

Further, in its statement Cambodia condemned “in the strongest possible terms the inhumane and brutal acts undertaken by the Thai side”.

“Such action is a grave violation of the Joint Declaration between Cambodia and Thailand, signed by Prime Ministers of both countries on October 26, 2025, with the auspicious witness of the US President Donald J Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister, HE Anwar Ibrahim, in his capacity as the ASEAN rotating Chair,” the statement added.

What is the dispute about?

The dispute between Thailand and Cambodia stems from a long-standing border disagreement dating back to maps drawn during France’s colonial rule, with both nations claiming several temples along the frontier.

Thailand and Cambodia have previously clashed over similar territorial disputes, often centred on demarcation lines that remain ambiguous despite repeated attempts at arbitration.

In July, the tensions escalated into a five-day conflict before a ceasefire was brokered through talks led by US President Donald Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Trump later attended the signing of an expanded ceasefire agreement in Kuala Lumpur in October."

As Thailand and Cambodia exchange accusations for triggering the recent conflict amid rising military tensions, the stability of October’s expanded ceasefire is increasingly uncertain. While diplomatic channels remain open, officials have not yet signaled whether emergency talks will be called.