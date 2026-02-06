India-Bangladesh ties independent of third countries: Govt in Lok Sabha

The government on Friday (February 6) told the Lok Sabha that India’s ties with Bangladesh are “independent of its relationship with third countries” and that it continues to closely monitor developments with implications for national security.

The statement was made by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh in a written reply to a question whether the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh are currently going through a "sensitive phase" and if Pakistan is "attempting to take advantage" of this situation, which could be detrimental to the country.

The MoS further stated that India's support for a democratic, stable, peaceful, progressive and inclusive Bangladesh has been "conveyed to the interim government in all relevant engagements".

‘Constant watch on neighborhood’

In a response to another query, the government said it keeps a "constant watch on developments in the neighbourhood", especially those having a bearing on India's security and national interests.

"The government accords the highest priority to India's relations with its neighbours, which are multifaceted and evolve in response to mutual interests, sensitivities and prevailing bilateral, regional and global circumstances," Singh said.

"India and Bangladesh, as neighbouring countries, share deep historical, geographical, cultural, linguistic and social linkages. Our bilateral relations are focused towards people-centric development. Several exchanges and meetings under institutional bilateral mechanisms have continued to take place between both the countries," he added.

‘Raised matter of minority’s safety with Bangladesh’

The MEA was also asked whether the government has held any discussions with the interim government of Bangladesh regarding reported "public killings of minority citizens, particularly Hindus, in that country".

"India has consistently raised the matter of the safety and security of minorities with the authorities in Bangladesh on all relevant occasions, including at the highest level. The issue was raised by the Prime Minister and by the External Affairs Minister during his meeting with Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain on February 16, 2025," Singh said, adding that the government "continues to monitor" reports concerning the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

"It is the primary responsibility of the Government of Bangladesh to safeguard the life, liberty and welfare of all citizens of Bangladesh, including religious and ethnic minorities," he added.

On 'alliance between Pakistan, China, Bangladesh’

The MEA, in a separate query, was asked whether the government has taken note of the "growing alliance between Pakistan, China and Bangladesh", considering India shares most of its international border with them and, if so, the perceived economic and security "threat" looming out of the "growing alliance".

"The Government of India constantly monitors all developments having a bearing on India's security and economy and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it. This includes developments in our immediate neighbourhood," Singh said.

Engaging regional partners

India "continues to engage" with regional partners with a view to ensuring that its security and economic interests are "respected and advanced", he said.

"The Government remains committed to protecting India's national interests and ensuring comprehensive national security across all domains," the MoS said.

"Under the Neighbourhood First Policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to engage with its neighbouring countries through sustained diplomatic dialogue, development partnerships, people-to-people exchanges, trade, connectivity initiatives and regional mechanisms. The Government remains committed to safeguarding India's security and national interests and promoting peace, stability and prosperity in the region," he added.

(With agency inputs)