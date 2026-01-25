Bangladesh flays India over Sheikh Hasina’s ‘hate speech’: 'Surprised, shocked'

Bangladesh on Sunday (January 25) slammed India for allowing its former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to virtually address a public event in New Delhi where she attacked the current interim administration in Dhaka led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus. Her words came less than three weeks before Bangladesh goes to its much-anticipated national elections.

A statement released by the Bangladeshi foreign ministry said it was "surprised" and "shocked" and described the Awami League leader as a "mass murderer".

In the statement, it said, "The government and the people of Bangladesh are surprised and shocked. Allowing the event to take place in the Indian capital and letting mass murderer Hasina openly deliver her hate speech constitutes a clear affront to the people and the Government of Bangladesh."

It criticised India for allowing Hasina to make the speech as it set "a dangerous precedent" that could "seriously impair bilateral relations".

"Bangladesh is deeply aggrieved that while India is yet to act on her obligations to hand Sheikh Hasina over to Bangladesh under the bilateral extradition agreement despite repeated requests by the Bangladesh Government, she has instead been allowed to make such inciteful pronouncements from its own soil," the statement further added.

Hasina's speech