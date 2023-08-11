India asks its citizens to leave Niger as soon as possible

Amidst rampant violence, India has recommended its Niger-based citizens to evacuate. The Ministry of External Affairs issued guidance for Indians with non-essential presence in Niger to swiftly depart.

Niger's coup leaders have alleged that French forces released detained "terrorists" and violated an airspace ban, aiming to destabilize the country. France swiftly dismissed these claims.

Following the seizure of power by soldiers from the presidential guard on July 26, including the detention of President Mohammad Bazoum, neighboring West African nations expressed concern and the potential for military involvement. In response, the coup leaders shut down Niger's airspace on Sunday and cautioned against foreign intervention.

In a video message on Wednesday, Colonel Amadou Abdramane, the spokesperson for the coup leaders, alleged that France had released 16 "terrorist elements" who had subsequently gathered to plot an assault on Nigerien military positions along the border regions.

He stated that an attack occurred at 6:30 am (05:30 GMT) in Bourkou Bourkou, approximately 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Samira gold mine in the Tillaberi area, targeting a unit of the National Guard.



Furthermore, the colonel asserted that a French military aircraft violated the country's airspace, breaching a ban.



Abdramane asserted, "We are witnessing a genuine campaign to destabilize our nation, orchestrated by French forces." However, no supporting evidence was presented for these allegations.



(With agency inputs)