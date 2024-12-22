PM Modi receives Kuwait's highest honour 'The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was bestowed with Kuwait's highest honour ‘The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer’ on Sunday (December 22) during his visit to the Gulf nation. Modi received the honour from Kuwait's Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The award was given to Prime Minister Modi for strengthening the good relations between the two nations, Kuwait's state-run news agency KUNA reported.

What Modi said after receiving award

"I am honoured to be conferred the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. I dedicate this honour to the people of India and to the strong friendship between India and Kuwait," Modi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Order of Mubarak Al Kabeer is a knighthood order of Kuwait.

This is the 20th international honour given to PM Modi by a country.

The order is awarded to Heads of State and foreign Sovereigns and to members of foreign royal families in sign of friendship.

Clinton, Bush among previous recipients

It has been previously awarded to foreign leaders like Bill Clinton, Prince Charles and George Bush.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described it as "a testament to the long-standing India-Kuwait friendship".

"PM dedicated this honour to India-Kuwait ties, to the Indian community in Kuwait and to the 1.4 billion people of India," Jaiswal added.

Modi arrived in Kuwait on Saturday on a two-day state visit. He is the first Indian Prime Minister in 43 years to visit Kuwait.

He received a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Bayan Palace.

Modi had earlier received honours from Gulf countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain.

In November, Guyana and Dominica conferred their top awards on Prime Minister Modi for his contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and his exceptional contributions to the global community and efforts in strengthening bilateral ties with the two Caribbean nations.

In the same month, Nigeria conferred its national award - the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger - on Prime Minister Modi for his statesmanship and stellar contribution to fostering bilateral ties, making him the second foreign dignitary to receive the distinction.

