Nine show cause notices issued to Air India over 5 safety violations

Nine show cause notices have been issued to Air India in connection with five safety violations identified so far in relation to the Air India flight crash on July 12, Minister of State, Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol stated in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Monday. (July 21).

Five safety violations

He also said that enforcement has been completed concerning one violation. “During the last six months, a total of nine show cause notices have been issued to Air India in connection with five identified safety violations. Enforcement action has been completed in respect of one violation,” stated Mohol.

Responding to questions raised by CPI(M) MP John Brittas, the Union Minister further stated that in the last six months, no adverse trends have been reported in Air India’s reliability report about the crashed aircraft.

Probe to determine reason

As for the reason behind the crash, the MoS did not provide any direct answer. Mohol said that the investigation was still in progress to determine the exact reason behind the crash.

“An Investigation has been ordered by Director General, Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau under Rule 11 of the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents & Incidents) Rules, 2017 to determine the probable cause(s)/contributory factor(s) leading to the accident of Air India flight AI-171 at Ahmedabad on 12.06.2025,” stated Mohal.

“A preliminary report on the accident has been published by AAIB on 12th July, 2025 and is available on their website www.aaib.gov.in. The investigation is in progress to determine the probable cause(s)/contributory factor(s) leading to the accident,” he added.

What Civil Aviation Minister said

Earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said in the Upper House that an “unbiased” investigation was being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) as per international protocol.

He also said that the AAIB has successfully decoded the data from the black boxes of the crashed aircraft, adding that the first stage of the investigation was complete.

“The AAIB follows a definitive, rule-based process, [and it is] totally unbiased in probing the Air India Ahmedabad plane crash,” Naidu said.

“I have seen multiple articles, not only in the Indian media but also in the Western media, trying to promote their viewpoint. But I have to tell you that the way we have to see the investigation is through the facts,” he added.